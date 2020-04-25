Inside the global debate over technology for coronavirus contact tracing

As countries around the world struggle to track the spread of coronavirus infections using cellphone data, a debate has developed over a technical issue related to privacy: Should governments or health care regulators collect anonymized data and store it in one central database, or take a more decentralized approach, allowing computations to occur on people’s individual devices?

While some countries with more expansive surveillance systems are taking more aggressive steps to actively monitor citizens’ locations and movements, European governments and a global group of security experts have been engaged in a heated debate in recent weeks over how to create a contact tracing system in a way that protects individual privacy and can’t later be abused.

Most engineers agree that using GPS data or other cellphone location information is not only more invasive but less effective, because it isn’t precise enough to determine exact location or whether or not someone has been within 6 feet of another person who is infected. The favored means of digitally tracking social interactions is through Bluetooth technology, the same technology that allows people to connect wearable fitness trackers and wireless headphones to their cellphones.

Put simply, individuals phones with low-energy Bluetooth capabilities switched on would be able to send out wireless beacons searching for other nearby devices. The two devices would exchange anonymous identifiers and keep a record of the contact. If someone is diagnosed with the virus, that information would be sent out anonymously, alerting anyone they recently came into contact and providing them with relevant health guidelines and instructions on how to self-quarantine to prevent further spread.

Where cryptographers and security experts diverge is on where those anonymous bits of information, linked to individual cellphones, should be stored. Some argue the information should be pushed out to a central server managed by a trustworthy government or health care entity, while others insist that data remain on individual devices.

James Larus, a computer scientist and dean of the School of Computer and Communication Science at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland, is one of a group of technologists who strongly believe the data should live on individual cellphones to prevent compromise or misuse of a central database.

“When the debate got started in Europe about five or six weeks ago, everybody insisted that it be privacy preserving,” he told Yahoo News during a phone interview.

The key difference between approaches, he explained, is that a central database of even anonymous information about cellphone users’ Bluetooth signals would have complete information about that phone’s network and contacts. While having that information might be useful for graphing social networks, perhaps even predicting the next hot spot, it may be less privacy friendly, he said.

The group sent an open letter on April 19 urging countries to adopt a Bluetooth-enabled model without a central database to prevent “mission creep,” or what they describe as “a form of government or private sector surveillance that would catastrophically hamper trust in and acceptance of such an application” because it could be used to reconstruct movements of groups of individuals over time. “Solutions which allow reconstructing invasive information about the population should be rejected without further discussion,” wrote the authors, who are scientists and cryptographers from 27 countries, not just in Europe or the United States.

The Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing team, which is working on a framework for individual governments and companies to adopt, is developing technology that would allow both a central database and a decentralized model, depending on which system is preferable for a given country. The group’s system is also focused on being compliant with European privacy laws, particularly the general data protection regulation, or GDPR.