How the coronavirus could delay presidential election results by a week or more

WASHINGTON – Americans have come to expect that they will know who their next president is on election night, but that’s likely to change this fall.

In fact, because of a huge increase in mail-in voting in states that are not used to it, the presidential election could take a week or more to be decided. Public officials and advocates are just now beginning to grapple with how to prepare themselves, and the country, for this unprecedented situation.

“It’s a culture shift that’s going to be required,” said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, in an interview. “We should be prepared to wait at least a week before results can be certified.”

Gupta, who oversaw the Justice Department’s civil rights division from 2014 to 2017, said her organization — one of the oldest civil rights groups in the country — would work with other groups over the next several months to raise awareness and create an expectation among both voters and journalists that results should not be expected on election night.

“People are going to have to be able to be patient to wait for the results,” Gupta told Yahoo News. “That’s an uncomfortable position for a lot of people. The media’s not used to it. The public’s not used to it.”

Workers prepare ballots for a mail-sorting machine during the presidential primary in Washington state on March 10. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters) More

But, she said, “election officials need to be able to do their job to make sure they are counting every ballot. The danger would be if there is false pressure that gets built in and people are disenfranchised because of this false pressure.”

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said that “if we have a vote-by-mail state that is really close, I would rather be in a position where everybody’s vote got counted. I think that should be our gold standard, is that everyone who wanted to participate was able to participate.”

“I'd rather get it right than get it at 10 o’clock on Election Day night,” Perez said in an interview on “Skullduggery,” a Yahoo News podcast.

The coronavirus will remain a major presence in American life, no matter what, this fall, but what that will look like is hard to predict. The summer could see a downturn in cases followed by a major second wave of outbreaks. Or there could be a steady string of flare-ups in different parts of the country as the nation tries to restart economic and public life.

In any case, the demand for mail-in voting in the fall will be dramatically higher than normal. Most states have already switched their primaries this spring and summer to emphasize vote-by-mail. And a new poll released Sunday showed 72 percent support for switching the fall elections entirely to mail-in ballots, a position that goes beyond even what voting rights advocates want. Limited early and day-of in-person voting is vital.

But most of the states that will be watched the most closely on election night are certain to be counting exponentially more mail-in ballots than they ever have. Of the six swing states that are likely to decide who the next president is, only one has conducted the majority of past elections by mail: Arizona, where 79 percent of the vote was by mail in 2018, according to statistics compiled by the Brennan Center for Justice, a voting rights organization at New York University.

Two of the other six swing states have at least fairly robust experience with voting by mail. Florida saw a third of its voters cast ballots by mail in 2018, and in Michigan it was one out of every four voters.

But two of the six swing states have very little experience with remote voting: Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. They had 6 percent and 4 percent mail-in voting in 2018, respectively.