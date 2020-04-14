How are kids affected by social distancing?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

One of the few pieces of good news about the coronavirus — which has caused more than 100,000 deaths worldwide — is that children, though not immune, appear to face substantially less risk of developing severe symptoms.

A decreased threat from infection does not mean that kids are protected from the impacts of the virus. Like everyone else, their lives have been upended by social distancing measures aimed at controlling the outbreak. Schools have closed, activities have been canceled and in-person visits with friends have been put on pause.

The lockdown has imposed an unprecedented social experiment on the country’s children that could have lingering effects long after the pandemic has been contained.

Why there’s debate

The isolation caused by stay-at-home orders has caused a spike in mental health challenges among adults, especially those with preexisting conditions. The impact that social distancing has on kids is less understood. In some ways children are particularly vulnerable to the trauma of having their lives turned upside down because their social lives are so reliant on school and other activities. Depending on their age, missing out on daily interactions with peers and teachers can stunt their emotional and social development, child psychologists say. Children may not fully understand the details of what’s happening but can grasp the fear and stress they witness around them.

Research on kids who experienced traumatic events like Hurricane Katrina and the 2008 financial collapse suggests the emotional weight can stay with them for many years. The impact will likely vary significantly based on a child’s situation. School-age children and adolescents are likely to be affected the most, experts say. Children in unstable home situations are particularly vulnerable.

While some kids will certainly struggle through this period, parents shouldn’t assume their own children are destined to be traumatized by social distancing, child development experts say. Research shows that children can be extremely resilient when faced with changes in their lives. There also may be some positive impacts. Kids learn important skills like the ability to adapt, creativity and persistence when forced into imperfect circumstances, experts say. Time at home can also promote important connections with parents and siblings that can have a lasting positive effect on children.

What’s next

Some experts believe the duration of the lockdown will matter significantly in how kids are able to cope. A few weeks of isolation may not have much of an effect, but months of extended isolation could be problematic. It’s unclear how long social distancing measures might be required, but lawmakers in some parts of the country have begun discussing plans for how best to reopen normal activities.

Perspectives

Challenges

Children are experiencing the same level of trauma as adults

“If the world has learned anything in the past week, it’s that mortality is only one risk of this crisis. ...This is likely a once-in-a-generation disaster, and it will affect every domain of human life. It will be traumatic. And trauma always falls hardest on the youngest among us.” — Vann R. Newkirk II, Atlantic

Kids internalize the stress they see around them

“Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable to stress created by news media coverage of negative events and frightening rhetoric. Parents and other close adults serve as models for how children and youth will react, even if those adults don’t recognize or want that responsibility. If adults around them are panicking, young people are likely to do so as well.” — Ralph Cash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

School-age children face the most significant challenges

“The kids who are likely to suffer the most are in late childhood and adolescence. Young children are learning the basics of being social beings, and their parents and siblings can provide most of the input they need, while older children and adolescents are learning to navigate complex social groups of peers.” — Developmental psychologist Amy Learmonth to Healthline