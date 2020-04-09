Is vote-by-mail needed to protect the 2020 election?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Wisconsin’s primary election — thrown into chaos by partisan clashes, late-night court decisions and long lines of masked voters — offers a “nightmare vision of what the whole country could see” in November if the coronavirus hasn’t been contained, the state’s Democratic Party chairman said.

Election experts and lawmakers have suggested a variety of contingencies to make sure people are able to vote in this year’s presidential election even if the virus makes lining up at polling places unsafe. A popular solution among Democrats is expanded access to mail-in ballots. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, have come out in favor of the idea. President Trump said Republicans should “fight very hard” to block it.

Every state currently allows some form of mail-in voting, but the level of access varies dramatically. Five states currently use vote-by-mail, in which a ballot is sent to every registered voter and only limited in-person voting options are available. California, North Dakota and Nebraska allow individual counties to opt for this system. The rest of the country requires voters to request an absentee ballot if they cannot or prefer not to vote in person. In 19 states, voters must provide a valid excuse — such as physical disability or travel — to receive an absentee ballot.

Why there’s debate

Advocates say vote-by-mail is an ideal solution for protecting the integrity of the election if coronavirus concerns make in-person voting untenable. No one should have to risk catching a potentially deadly virus in order to exercise their right to vote, they argue.

Vote-by-mail had significant support before the pandemic. Proponents say it increases access to voting, especially for vulnerable people who may struggle to make it to a polling place on Election Day. Recent evidence suggests vote-by-mail can provide a significant boost in voter turnout.

Opponents of vote-by-mail, including prominent Republican lawmakers, say it would open the door for rampant voter fraud, though there’s little evidence of that from current vote-by-mail states. Others say a national mandate requiring mail-in ballots would undermine the principle that states should control their own election procedures.

The debate frequently splits along party lines, with Democrats accusing the GOP of trying to suppress the votes of likely Democratic voters and Republicans accusing Democrats of attempting an electoral “power grab.”

Even among those who support vote-by-mail in general, there’s concern about the logistics of having a nationwide system up and running by November. There are also fears that fights over mail-in balloting could lead to a flood of lawsuits that create even more confusion for voters.

What’s next

Some political analysts believe the only hope for Democrats to overcome staunch Republican opposition to vote-by-mail is to insist that it be included in any upcoming stimulus bills intended to stave off the economic impacts of the pandemic. Another relief package will likely be the subject of debate when Congress returns from recess later this month.

Perspectives

Supporters

Voting shouldn’t mean putting your life at risk

“If implemented nationwide, it would free voters from having to choose between their well-being and their ability to participate in democracy.” — Charlotte Swasey, Crooked

Voting access must be defended during the pandemic

“Many public-health experts predict that Americans may need to take drastic measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus well past the general election. If that happens, robust access to voting-by-mail will be an essential way to ensure that every eligible American can participate in the 2020 election.” — Ian Millhiser, Vox

Without vote-by-mail, the virus could lead to an illegitimate election

“The United States is already at high levels of polarization and historically low levels of trust in government and fellow citizens. We cannot afford an election our people don’t believe in. … A solution is available: expanding absentee voting and drive-through voting.” — Rachel Kleinfeld and Joshua Kleinfeld, National Review