Should churches be exempt from stay-at-home orders?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Stay-at-home orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus have been issued by governors in all but a handful of states. These orders have presented difficult decisions for lawmakers as they decide which places should be designated as essential and allowed to remain open. Perhaps the most contentious debate has been around whether places of worship, such as churches, mosques and synagogues, should be forced to close.

More than a dozen governors have included exemptions in their orders for religious gatherings, though some of them limit the number of attendees and mandate social distancing. The majority of religious leaders have complied, either by holding small services or switching to online worship. But some have defied restrictions by continuing to hold regular services to packed crowds.

Law enforcement officials in a number of states have intervened. An evangelical Christian pastor in Florida was arrested for continuing to hold large services last week. The state’s governor later issued a stay-at-home order that included an exemption for religious gatherings with no limitations on crowd size.

Why there’s debate

Advocates for closing all places of worship during the pandemic say public health takes precedence over First Amendment freedoms at the moment. Large crowds of any kind should be banned, they say, but there’s also evidence that religious gatherings can be particularly dangerous. Coronavirus clusters in Washington, California and several other states have been directly linked back to religious gatherings.

Many religious leaders make the case that physical attendance is not necessary to practice one’s faith and point to online services as a high-quality alternative. Legal analysts say closing places of worship does not violate freedom of religion as laid out in the First Amendment in the specific case of the pandemic.

A vocal group of faith leaders and congregants argue that religion is an essential part of their lives, and the freedom to practice as they see fit — even if it puts them at risk — supersedes public health orders. Others support allowing small religious gatherings that adhere to social distancing, rather than complete bans. Places of worship serve an important role beyond religious services in many communities, some argue. If permitted to safely stay open, they could serve as critical points of support for people with health or economic needs. There are also concerns that some churches, synagogues and mosques, like many other businesses, may not endure financially if forced to close for extended periods.

Orders that force religious institutions to close completely may backfire, some argue, by creating an adversarial stance between religion and government that stokes fears of persecution.

Perspectives

Opponents

Faith isn’t about a physical location

“When our diocese and our church made the difficult decision to close our church building, we began living into a truth we have long proclaimed: the church is not a building. It is a community of people.” — Rev. Leslie Hague, South Florida Sun Sentinel

Religious gatherings are uniquely dangerous

“In this time of chaos, uncertainty, and gloom, faith and religious gatherings can provide peace, purpose, and fellowship. However, it is for these reasons that church, and religious gatherings in general, are among the highest risk venues, as otherwise isolated older adults come into close contact with socially active younger adults and children who may carry the coronavirus asymptomatically.” — Eugenia C. South and M. Kit Delgado, Philadelphia Inquirer

Defying stay-at-home orders will hurt public perception of religious people

“Even if we do practice stringent hygiene and social distancing, coming together as congregations in the face of this pandemic actually mars our witness. Rather than looking courageous and faithful, we come off looking callous and even foolish.” — Daniel Harrell, Christianity Today

Leaders who refuse to shut down should face legal consequences

“Good pastors protect their flocks. Pastors who willfully expose their congregations to this deadly virus do not deserve the title. Church leaders who insist on putting lives at risk should be jailed.” — Editorial, Sacramento Bee