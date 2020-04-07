Life after pandemic: How will coronavirus change us?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

The coronavirus pandemic has completely upended day-to-day life. This has happened on an individual level, as our routines have been abandoned in favor of social distancing. It’s also occurring on larger societal, economic and political levels.

Though no one knows how long it will last, the pandemic will eventually end. Many of the enormous changes that have happened in response to the virus will likely return to normal. Some things, however, may never go back to the way they were. The outbreak has affected so many parts of life, for so many people, that it stand as a pivotal point in history that fundamentally alters the way we live.

Many of the predictions of permanent changes to come out of the pandemic concern relatively small adjustments to everyday life. For example, a lot of workers and businesses may choose to continue remote work after social distancing ends. If this happens at a large enough scale, it could lead to a migration away from big cities and a huge drop in commuting. The economic toll of the outbreak could make a lasting impact on a variety of businesses sectors, including increased dominance for major tech companies, the decline of the restaurant industry and the collapse of locally owned stores.

Some experts believe the pandemic could be a major event of the century that radically alters the world in its aftermath. Others argue that the virus has exposed deep flaws in the way the world economy functions. Building a more stable structure for global trade could mean significant alterations in how supply chains work. Others see the possibility for a political revolution that would shift the balance of power in countless countries. This revolution could lead to a more equitable society, or, some fear, a rise in authoritarianism and violent upheaval.

Our economic system will become more equitable

“There is hope that we might begin to see the world differently. Maybe we can view our problems as shared, and society as more than just a mass of individuals competing against each other for wealth and standing. Maybe, in short, we can understand that the logic of the market should not dominate as many spheres of human existence as we currently allow it to.”

— Peter C. Baker, The Guardian

Education will move online

“The pandemic is giving tech massive insights at scale as to what human development and learning looks like, allowing it to potentially shift from just content dissemination to augmenting relationships with teachers, personalization, and independence. But the way it is has been rolled out — overnight, with no training, and often not sufficient bandwidth — will leave many with a sour taste about the whole exercise.” — Jenny Anderson, Quartz

Previous crises have led to major political changes

“The Social Security check that arrives each month. The unemployment benefits that help tide workers over between jobs. The security lines snaking through airports, back when millions of Americans were still flying. They are so deeply embedded in today's society that we take them for granted. All were the product of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

— Mark Z. Barabak, Los Angeles Times

Working from home will become much more mainstream

“The traditional office was already fading into obsolescence. The coronavirus pandemic radically sped up the timeline.” — Matt Burr and Becca Endicott, Wall Street Journal

The service industry may never recover

“The pandemic is almost sure to leave a mark on the way people work, shop and socialize, perhaps permanently shifting the way many service industries operate.”

— Paul Wiseman and Anne D'Innocenzio, Associated Press

Fear of infection will linger long after the virus has been contained

“We will likely never live through a period again where people don't wonder about when the next pandemic could hit.” — Jeva Lange, The Week

The way the world economy functions will undergo fundamental change

“Businesses will be forced to rethink their global value chains. These chains were shaped to maximise efficiency and profits. And while just-in-time manufacturing may be the optimal way of producing a highly complex item such as a car, the disadvantages of a system that requires all of its elements to work like clockwork have now been exposed.” — Beata Javorcik, Financial Times