The path out of the coronavirus pandemic

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic is likely to unfold in three stages. The first is the current effort to limit the impact of the initial outbreak through social distancing and an aggressive public health response. The final stage will come when the bulk of the population attains immunity to the virus, either from a vaccine or through developing antibodies after becoming infected, or more likely some combination of the two.

But the middle stage — after the level of infections has become manageable but before the threat of the virus has been reduced — poses an enduring dilemma. Scientists say a vaccine may be 18 months away or longer, but economists say the human costs of social distancing at current levels are unsustainable.

How we manage this tension until immunity is a reality will make a major difference in the amount of suffering that happens along our path out of the pandemic. Failure to properly navigate the response could mean unnecessary levels of death and economic pain in the months ahead.

Why there’s debate

There’s broad agreement that waiting for a vaccine is the only reasonable path to immunity, since the alternative of allowing that to happen naturally could mean millions of deaths. A number of experts from a variety of fields have released plans for how to get through the next year and a half.

Many of their models call for a gradual reopening of the economy after the initial surge of the outbreak has subsided. This process may happen in fits and starts. Each restriction that’s lifted brings the risks of a resurgence in cases, which could mean distancing measures would need to be reimposed. The timelines on these plans vary, but some suggest that the middle phase could start by May or the summer in certain places.

Another critical step will be identifying and isolating people who have the virus to limit the size of new outbreaks. Most plans call for a significant increase in the availability of testing to accomplish this. A technology called contract tracing, which uses cellphone location data to track people who came into contact with an infected person, could help catch cases early, though privacy concerns may limit how widely it’s adopted.

A number of potential scientific innovations could shift the balance in the months ahead. The emergence of a more effective treatment for COVID-19 — whether it’s the president’s as-yet unproven solution or some other drug — would make the risk of infection less severe. A reliable blood test to identify those who have recovered from the virus and are likely to be immune could also help determine who can return to normal life or serve as help for vulnerable groups.

Each of these steps raises a certain level of skepticism about how feasible they might be and whether the United States has the logistical capacity or political will to accomplish them.

What’s next

The U.S. could start a “rolling reentry” starting in May if tools to identify and isolate infected people become readily available, the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday. Dozens of companies are selling tests that purport to identify coronavirus antibodies, but it’s unknown how accurate any of these tests are. Even if they are reliable, scientists still need to determine whether previous infection does in fact convey immunity and how long that immunity might last. Clinical trials for pharmaceutical treatments have shown some early promise, but more research is needed.

Perspectives

The least at risk will be able to return to normal first

“We should slowly open up parts of the economy in June, while requiring those 70 and older, or others at high risk, to continue to shelter in place, perhaps in isolation. Lifting restrictions could start with children and young adults, who are far less likely to get seriously ill and die.” — Ezekiel J. Emanuel, New York Times

Outbreaks will pop up in different parts of the world

“[A possible] scenario is that the world plays a protracted game of whack-a-mole with the virus, stamping out outbreaks here and there until a vaccine can be produced. This is the best option, but also the longest and most complicated.” — Ed Yong, Atlantic