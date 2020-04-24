What has Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory group been doing?

WASHINGTON — In early March, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign unfurled a public health advisory committee composed of half a dozen heavyweight experts to advise on how best to operate a campaign on a trail that was becoming increasingly dangerous as coronavirus infections spread across the country.

The announcement was seemingly designed to, as the New York Times characterized it, “project calm and competence” less than a week after the Trump White House began its chaotic and oft antagonistic daily briefings. There was a perception that Biden, in contrast, would have a foil group — a former surgeon general for every MyPillow founder.

Yet in the weeks since Biden’s advisory group was put in place, the campaign staff they were intended to advise have retreated into their respective homes, and in Biden’s case, the book-shelf-lined recreation room of his house in Wilmington, Del.

And while President Trump appears nightly on national television with some of the government’s top health experts — even if sometimes interrupting or contradicting them — Biden’s advisers are rarely heard from, focused on practical advice to the campaign. That is, though, because Biden’s advisers weren’t meant to be public faces of the former vice president’s coronavirus policy, but rather to provide essentially practical advice for the campaign.

The committee was not convened to create policy, but “instead brought on to provide public health advice,” said Rebecca Katz, an expert in global health security and pandemic preparedness, who is on the committee.

“I’m here to help explain to anyone who asks — but particularly to the campaign — any questions they have in understanding what’s happening with the outbreak and talking through some of the evidence that is emerging,” Katz said.

Along with Katz, the group currently includes several former top Obama aides, including former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor Lisa Monaco, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, former FDA Commissioner David Kessler and bioethicist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel. Clinical professor Dr. Irwin Redlener, who was initially part of the committee, stepped down after accepting an MSNBC contributor deal.

Joe Biden and from left (top): Rebecca Katz, Lisa Monaco, Dr. Vivek Murthy; from left (bottom): David Kessler, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel and Dr. Irwin Redlener. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, via Twitter, David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images, John Raoux/AP, Ben Margot/AP, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Jason Kempin/Getty Images) More

Katz explained that the entire group has one official call with the campaign each week to help answer questions and offer advice on “best public health practices.” The experts keep in touch via text and email too. While she wouldn’t disclose the specific content of the conversations, Katz said the group could give the campaign and the vice president clarity on changing guidance, such as the use of face masks.

While the committee by design has more of a behind-the-scenes role, as Biden’s campaign is forced online, the question going forward may be whether he’s disadvantaged by having such an inward-focused public health group, particularly while the White House he’s running against is so outward facing. Trump every evening stands next to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who have become instrumental to the public’s understanding of the virus through widespread media coverage.

As it stands, the formal Biden coronavirus task force, according to the campaign, is still solely guiding operational decisions: suggesting how many staff could safely work from Biden’s Wilmington office and how to make voting and conventions possibly tenable, among other related topics. There are some public aspects of that advice, however.

“One of the things the committee did as a whole, and the campaign deserves a lot of credit, is we said, ‘Close Philadelphia. Everyone works from home,’” said Kessler, the former FDA commissioner. “And within two hours, they put it into place. It was on the 13th, relatively early on. We said stop.”