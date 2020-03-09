How different countries are handling the coronavirus

So far, the coronavirus has touched every continent but Antarctica. Below, a look at how some nations are responding to the outbreak, which has sickened over 100,000 people around the world, killing around 4,000.

More than half the countries in the world had reported at least one case of coronavirus by the end of last week, according to data on the spread of the disease compiled by Henry Keyser, a senior producer at Yahoo News. His latest compilation indicates that 98 nations out of 195 member states in the United Nations have at least one coronavirus case.

Unless otherwise indicated, statistics are derived from the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus map. Numbers are accurate as of Monday, March 9.

China

Cases: 80,735

Deaths: 3,120

Authoritarian governments can find it challenging to respond to disasters, as the Soviet Union’s handling of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 showed. Such regimes have little incentive to be open with either their own citizens or the rest of the world. In China’s case, that meant dismissing early signs of an epidemic.

At the same time, China has enacted measures that would not have passed muster in most democratic societies. Last month it effectively closed off Hubei province, where the outbreak originated and where nearly 60 million people live, while imposing quarantine-style measures on another 700 million.

Those measures appear to be paying off, with only 99 new cases reported on Saturday.

Note: Hong Kong, which is a special district of China, has had 115 cases and three deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins statistics.

Italy

Cases: 9,172

Deaths: 463

No country besides China has been as affected by the coronavirus as badly as Italy, where an aging population has been acutely affected by the disease. It appears to have originated in the northern city of Codogno, southeast of Milan.

In response to the outbreak, Italian authorities have placed much of northern Italy — that is, the provinces closest to Switzerland and France — under a lockdown that prohibits travel into and within the most heavily affected areas. “Even within the areas, moving around will occur only for essential work or health reasons,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

Italy’s national health system has found itself struggling to respond to the surge in coronavirus cases. “This is a whole new experience for our system in terms of dimension, intensity and effort,” a public health official said last week.

South Korea

Cases: 7,478

Deaths: 53

Until it was surpassed by Italy on Sunday, South Korea had the world’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak. That outbreak was complicated by the fact that China, where the epidemic is believed to have originated, is a close trading partner of South Korea, spending twice as much on South Korean goods ($149 billion) as does the United States ($69 billion).

Leaders in Seoul have faced intense criticism for their slow response to the outbreak. At first President Moon Jae-in tried to downplay the spread of the virus, which appears to have surfaced at a church in the city of Daegu.

But after a slow start, South Korea has had success in implementing an intensive testing regime that includes drive-through tests. So far, it has tested more than 140,000 people, 100 times more than the United States. Because such testing invariably includes many mild cases of coronavirus that may otherwise have gone undetected, South Korea is able to boast a low fatality rate of only 0.6 percent.

Iran

Cases: 7,161

Deaths: 237

A country already reeling from economic sanctions and political instability, Iran was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus, becoming one of the first nations after China to see a full-blown outbreak. Sticking to a predictable playbook, leaders in Tehran tried to blame the West, using anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that are unlikely to fool a young and savvy populace.