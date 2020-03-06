Remember Burisma? Expect to hear a lot more about it as Biden surges

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. There are four days until the next contests in the Democratic primary and 242 days until the 2020 presidential election.

After Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses, cementing his position as the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination, Republicans were preparing to take on the Vermont senator over his self-proclaimed democratic socialism and his praise for literacy programs in communist Cuba and for the Moscow subway system.

But now, after Joe Biden’s remarkable comeback in the Democratic primary, those same Republicans are turning their guns back to the former vice president and his son Hunter, a line of attack they employed for much of last year and, it seems, only temporarily shelved.

For those who might have forgotten, the issue concerns Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, while his father was overseeing U.S. policy toward the government.

For the GOP, Burisma is emerging as the Clinton emails of this presidential cycle, complete with chants of “lock him up.”

President Trump and his allies claim Joe Biden acted corruptly in his dealings with Ukraine as vice president. Trump’s repeated calls for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens led to his impeachment by the House last year, and were at the center of the Senate trial that ended with his acquittal.

Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing by him or his son, and there is no evidence the older Biden acted inappropriately in carrying out U.S. policy in Ukraine. Still, as the former vice president inches closer to the Democratic nomination, expect to hear a whole lot about Burisma.

“Burisma wasn’t necessary in the Republican playbook when Biden was down and out,” New York Times correspondent Peter Baker said on MSNBC. “He was a fourth-place, fifth-place finisher in the early primary states, and they had bigger fish to fry. Now that Biden is resurgent, you’re going to hear a lot more about Burisma and Hunter Biden.”

Earlier this week, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, sent a letter to fellow members saying he wants to begin issuing subpoenas for witnesses and documents in the panel’s ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden and Burisma.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden with his son Hunter in 2010. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

On Thursday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the committee, told reporters that the probe appears to be politically motivated — and that he was not in favor of moving forward with it.

“There’s no question that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political,” Romney said. “And I think people are tired of these kinds of political investigations. I would hope that if there’s something of significance that needs to be evaluated, that it would be done by perhaps the FBI or some other agency that’s not as political as perhaps our committee.”

“We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma,” Romney added. “We probably ought to focus on those things.”

Romney said he would speak to Johnson as to “whether there’s something that might be helpful to clarify exactly what has happened in the past and put this behind us.”

It’s doubtful Johnson or the GOP are ready to do that.

“Joe Biden has never adequately answered these questions,” Johnson said on Fox News Wednesday. “I’ve said repeatedly, if there’s wrongdoing, the American people need to understand that.”

Johnson said his panel is close to releasing an interim report on its investigations into the Bidens and Burisma.

“It’s not our fault that Joe Biden, Hunter Biden got wrapped up in the whole Ukrainian story,” Johnson said. “We are not closing our eyes to this.”