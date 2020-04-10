How do you celebrate Easter during the coronavirus pandemic? For many, it depends on their pastor

Ahead of Easter Sunday, pastors are struggling to balance the spiritual needs of the faithful with the social-distancing requirements that have been imposed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

In the absence of a federally mandated national shutdown, churches are subject to different regulations as to how they can celebrate the holiday. While governors all over the country have mandated that certain “essential” businesses — such as grocery stores and pharmacies — are allowed to stay open, restrictions on religious gatherings tend to be more of a toss-up.

Thirty-nine states have instituted stay-at-home orders as of Thursday afternoon. Of these states, 12 have made exceptions for religious gatherings, despite the CDC guidance against gatherings of more than 10 people. The CDC also recommends that “if a community is experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19, then the houses of worship in that community should cancel all in-person gatherings of any size.”

Many churches around the country are abiding by these guidelines and have transitioned to online worship services, live-streaming sermons and homilies to parishioners via social media and church websites. Other places of worship have chosen to continue meeting in person. And with Easter fast approaching, the debate around church gatherings continues to heat up.

The Ohio megachurch Solid Rock, for example, has continued to hold services amid the pandemic despite pleas from the local mayor and health officials to cancel them. Solid Rock officials declined to be interviewed by Yahoo News, but pointed to a statement on its website.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of anyone who comes to Solid Rock Church,” the statement reads. “We have scaled back our normal services; and there are not large numbers of worshipers in the facility, but we are open and continuing to practice and sustain our faith.”

Critics say those measures don’t go far enough. On the church’s official Facebook page thousands of people expressed their disappointment that the church remains open. One user wrote, “You are so wrapped up in your beliefs that you can’t take a step back and see the bigger picture. You’re putting so many people at risk unnecessarily.”

Another user wrote, “God heals and protects us from so much, however we were also blessed with a God given gift called common sense and I believe we are expected to use it whenever necessary.”

But not all the comments were in disagreement with the nondenominational church’s decision to stay open. One user wrote, “So thankful for a church like this! I definitely wouldn’t want to be a part of any church that this world agrees with!”

Another wrote, “Thank you for your goal of reaching the lost.”

Solid Rock church member Jeff Battles says everyone should be able to decide for themselves whether to attend church services “without ridicule.” He chooses to attend.

“The depression and addictions and broken heart, and suicidal thoughts have not paused during this time,” Battles told Yahoo News. “These spiritual attacks are hindering millions more lives than COVID-19 is. The greatest pandemic we are and have been dealing with is the brokenness that comes from sin. A hospital is for the sick, not the well. Same goes for the church.”

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has exempted religious services from his statewide stay-at-home order. “There was nothing specific in the executive order about churches because there is freedom of religion here in the United States of America,” he said at a virtual town hall last month. “Remember this, we really have one simple goal, and that’s to make sure you are not going to communicate a disease to somebody else.”