'How long did you serve, Tucker?' Another woman who lost her legs in Iraq backs Tammy Duckworth over Carlson's snark

In November 2004, while on a combat mission in Iraq, Tammy Duckworth lost both her legs when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting.

Duckworth, a captain in the Illinois Army National Guard at the time and now a U.S. senator from Illinois, was the first American female double amputee of the Iraq War. But not the last.

A year later, on Thanksgiving Day 2005, while patrolling the southern Baghdad area known as the “Triangle of Death,” Army Spc. Marissa Strock lost both her legs when her Humvee team was hit by a command-detonated IED.

The blast instantly killed both the team leader, Staff Sgt. Steven Reynolds, and the driver, Spc. Marc A. Delgado. Strock suffered traumatic brain injury and a broken wrist, collarbone and arm. Cranial swelling left her in a coma for nearly a month.

When she came out of the coma, Strock consented to have both legs amputated below the knee. Like Duckworth, she was awarded a Purple Heart.

Despite their heroic military careers, Duckworth, Strock and many more American women like them continue to endure indignities on the home front.

Latest example: Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s recent comments in which he called Duckworth a “coward.”

When she was asked on CNN about whether statues of George Washington should come down because Washington owned slaves, Duckworth called for a “national dialogue” on the issue. She did not voice support for the removal of any Washington statues, and she refused to go on Carlson’s show.

Carlson, who hosts the most watched show on cable news, called Duckworth “unpatriotic” and said she “hates the country.” He called her a “moron,” a “fraud” and a “deeply silly and unimpressive person.”

Duckworth, who’s reportedly on presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s shortlist of choices as a running mate, did not take Carlson’s unfounded shots sitting down. She tweeted in reply, “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., at the Capitol in January. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

President Trump then retweeted Carlson’s rant and had his campaign release a statement charging Duckworth with using her military service “to deflect from her support for the left-wing campaign to villainize America’s founding.”

Strock and several other female combat veterans interviewed for this story say they took Carlson’s comments about Duckworth personally.

Strock doesn’t know Duckworth, but she’s felt a connection with her since the time they were both recovering and rehabilitating at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

“In many ways Tammy is my sister-in-arms. We’re both double amputees, we were both in combat in Iraq and we were at Walter Reed at the same time,” Strock says. “She was a leader, and I saw her at several of our Friday night dinners.”

The dinners, hosted by Fran O’Brien’s Stadium Steakhouse in the Capitol Hilton, were thrown by veteran advocates and attended by hospitalized warriors, including amputees. The dinners were a respite from the hospital monotony and represented a few hours of normalcy.

“Tammy was willing to give her life for her country she loves,” Strock says. “She went to war and lost both legs when her helicopter was hit with enemy fire. Where do you get ‘unpatriotic’? I might be mistaken, but how long did you serve, Tucker? You sit at your desk like the pretty boy that you are and have an opinion about her bravery that you just don’t get to have. She’s proved her bravery; she doesn’t need your validation.”

Carlson’s comments about Duckworth weren’t the first time he’s demeaned American women in the military. In 2013, when the Pentagon said it would lift a 1994 prohibition on women serving in combat roles, Carlson tweeted: “The [Obama] administration boasts about sending women to the front lines on the same day Democrats push the Violence Against Women Act.”