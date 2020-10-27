How to track your ballot

Millions of Americans have already cast their votes in the 2020 elections, setting records as many voters opt for mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re one of those mail-in voters and wish to track the status of your ballot, please see our state-by-state guide below.

ALABAMA

Track your mail ballot here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview

ALASKA

Track your mail ballot here: https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/

ARIZONA

Track your mail ballot here: https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx

ARKANSAS

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView

CALIFORNIA

Track your mail ballot here: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

COLORADO

Track your mail ballot here: https://colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking measures.

DELAWARE

Track your mail ballot here: https://ivote.de.gov/VoterView

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.dcboe.org/Voters/Absentee-Voting/Track-Absentee-Ballot

FLORIDA

Track your mail ballot here: https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/en/CheckVoterStatus/Index

GEORGIA

Track your mail ballot here: https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/

HAWAII

Track your mail ballot here: https://ballotstatus.hawaii.gov/

IDAHO

Track your mail ballot here: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx

ILLINOIS

Ballot tracking varies by county in Illinois. Contact local officials for details: https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/ElectionAuthorities.aspx?MID=2C1Ps4pEwUQ%3d&T=637331622630818238

INDIANA

Track your mail ballot here: https://indianavoters.in.gov/

IOWA

Track your mail ballot here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search

KANSAS

Track your mail ballot here: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview

KENTUCKY

Track your mail ballot here: https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/

LOUISIANA

Track your mail ballot here: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/

MAINE

Track your mail ballot here: https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl

MARYLAND

Track your mail ballot here: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch

MASSACHUSETTS

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx

MICHIGAN

Track your mail ballot here: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

MINNESOTA

Track your mail ballot here: https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx

MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.

MISSOURI

Missouri is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.

MONTANA

Track your mail ballot here: https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/

NEBRASKA

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview

NEVADA

Track your mail ballot here: https://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter/

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Track your mail ballot here: https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx

NEW JERSEY

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml

NEW MEXICO

Track your mail ballot here: https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/wheretovote.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

NEW YORK

New York is one of a handful of states that don’t have statewide ballot tracking for all mail ballots, but it does offer tracking for overseas and military ballots here: https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search

The state directs other voters to track their ballots via their local or county board of elections.

NORTH CAROLINA

Track your mail ballot here: https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/

NORTH DAKOTA

Track your mail ballot here: https://vip.sos.nd.gov/AbsenteeTracker.aspx

OHIO

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/

OKLAHOMA

Track your mail ballot here: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/

OREGON

Track your mail ballot here: https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do

PENNSYLVANIA

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx

RHODE ISLAND

Track your mail ballot here: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/UpdateVoterRecord?ActiveFlag=3

SOUTH CAROLINA

Track your mail ballot here: https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo

SOUTH DAKOTA

Track your mail ballot here: https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx

TENNESSEE

Track your mail ballot here: https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/

TEXAS

Texas is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.

UTAH

Track your mail ballot here: https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot

VERMONT

Track your mail ballot here: https://mvp.vermont.gov/

VIRGINIA

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/

WASHINGTON STATE

Track your mail ballot here: https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx

WEST VIRGINIA

Track your mail ballot here: https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking

WISCONSIN

Track your mail ballot here: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo

WYOMING

Wyoming is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.

