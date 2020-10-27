    Advertisement

    How to track your ballot

    Yahoo News Staff

    Millions of Americans have already cast their votes in the 2020 elections, setting records as many voters opt for mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    If you’re one of those mail-in voters and wish to track the status of your ballot, please see our state-by-state guide below.

    Click here for our 50-state guide to voter registration deadlines, where to find ballot drop boxes and more.

    ALABAMA

    ALASKA 

    ARIZONA

    ARKANSAS 

    CALIFORNIA 

    COLORADO

    CONNECTICUT

    • Connecticut is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking measures.

    DELAWARE

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

    FLORIDA 

    GEORGIA

    HAWAII 

    IDAHO

    ILLINOIS

    INDIANA

    IOWA

    KANSAS

    KENTUCKY 

    LOUISIANA 

    MAINE 

    MARYLAND 

    MASSACHUSETTS

    MICHIGAN 

    MINNESOTA 

    MISSISSIPPI 

    • Mississippi is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.

    MISSOURI

    • Missouri is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.

    MONTANA 

    NEBRASKA

    NEVADA

    NEW HAMPSHIRE

    NEW JERSEY 

    NEW MEXICO 

    NEW YORK

    • New York is one of a handful of states that don’t have statewide ballot tracking for all mail ballots, but it does offer tracking for overseas and military ballots here: https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search

    • The state directs other voters to track their ballots via their local or county board of elections.

    NORTH CAROLINA

    NORTH DAKOTA

    OHIO

    OKLAHOMA

    OREGON

    PENNSYLVANIA

    RHODE ISLAND

    SOUTH CAROLINA

    SOUTH DAKOTA 

    TENNESSEE

    TEXAS

    • Texas is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.

    UTAH

    VERMONT

    • Track your mail ballot here: https://mvp.vermont.gov/

    VIRGINIA

    WASHINGTON STATE

    WEST VIRGINIA

    WISCONSIN

    WYOMING 

    • Wyoming is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.

