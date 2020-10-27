How to track your ballot

Millions of Americans have already cast their votes in the 2020 elections, setting records as many voters opt for mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’re one of those mail-in voters and wish to track the status of your ballot, please see our state-by-state guide below.
ALABAMA
Track your mail ballot here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview
ALASKA
Track your mail ballot here: https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/
ARIZONA
Track your mail ballot here: https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx
ARKANSAS
Track your mail ballot here: https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView
CALIFORNIA
Track your mail ballot here: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/
COLORADO
Track your mail ballot here: https://colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking measures.
DELAWARE
Track your mail ballot here: https://ivote.de.gov/VoterView
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Track your mail ballot here: https://www.dcboe.org/Voters/Absentee-Voting/Track-Absentee-Ballot
FLORIDA
Track your mail ballot here: https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/en/CheckVoterStatus/Index
GEORGIA
Track your mail ballot here: https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/
HAWAII
Track your mail ballot here: https://ballotstatus.hawaii.gov/
IDAHO
Track your mail ballot here: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx
ILLINOIS
Ballot tracking varies by county in Illinois. Contact local officials for details: https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/ElectionAuthorities.aspx?MID=2C1Ps4pEwUQ%3d&T=637331622630818238
INDIANA
Track your mail ballot here: https://indianavoters.in.gov/
IOWA
Track your mail ballot here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search
KANSAS
Track your mail ballot here: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview
KENTUCKY
Track your mail ballot here: https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/
LOUISIANA
Track your mail ballot here: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/
MAINE
Track your mail ballot here: https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl
MARYLAND
Track your mail ballot here: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch
MASSACHUSETTS
Track your mail ballot here: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx
MICHIGAN
Track your mail ballot here: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index
MINNESOTA
Track your mail ballot here: https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx
MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.
MISSOURI
Missouri is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.
MONTANA
Track your mail ballot here: https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/
NEBRASKA
Track your mail ballot here: https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview
NEVADA
Track your mail ballot here: https://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter/
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Track your mail ballot here: https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx
NEW JERSEY
Track your mail ballot here: https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml
NEW MEXICO
Track your mail ballot here: https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/wheretovote.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1
NEW YORK
New York is one of a handful of states that don’t have statewide ballot tracking for all mail ballots, but it does offer tracking for overseas and military ballots here: https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search
The state directs other voters to track their ballots via their local or county board of elections.
NORTH CAROLINA
Track your mail ballot here: https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/
NORTH DAKOTA
Track your mail ballot here: https://vip.sos.nd.gov/AbsenteeTracker.aspx
OHIO
Track your mail ballot here: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/
OKLAHOMA
Track your mail ballot here: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/
OREGON
Track your mail ballot here: https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do
PENNSYLVANIA
Track your mail ballot here: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx
RHODE ISLAND
Track your mail ballot here: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/UpdateVoterRecord?ActiveFlag=3
SOUTH CAROLINA
Track your mail ballot here: https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo
SOUTH DAKOTA
Track your mail ballot here: https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx
TENNESSEE
Track your mail ballot here: https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/
TEXAS
Texas is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.
UTAH
Track your mail ballot here: https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot
VERMONT
Track your mail ballot here: https://mvp.vermont.gov/
VIRGINIA
Track your mail ballot here: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/
WASHINGTON STATE
Track your mail ballot here: https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx
WEST VIRGINIA
Track your mail ballot here: https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking
WISCONSIN
Track your mail ballot here: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo
WYOMING
Wyoming is one of a handful of states that don’t have ballot tracking.
