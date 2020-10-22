How to watch the final presidential debate live on Yahoo

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off in their last presidential debate Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Belmont University in Nashville.

Yahoo News will offer live fact checks during the 90-minute debate, from our own team of journalists and our network of partners. Yahoo News will also host a special broadcast at 8:50 p.m. ET to preview the debate and will air a post-debate show to provide analysis and reactions.

Under a new rule from the Commission on Presidential Debates, microphones will be muted unless it is a candidate’s designated time to speak. The rule is intended to allow each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted time at the start of each segment. The segment topics will include fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

NBC News White House correspondent and “Weekend Today” co-anchor Kristen Welker will moderate the debate.

