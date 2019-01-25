How we got here: A timeline of the shutdown

The U.S. Capitol on the first morning of a partial government shutdown. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shuttterstock)

After 35 days, President Trump announced that the federal government shutdown — the longest in the nation’s history — would come to a temporary end. With the public taking Trump at his word that he would be “proud to shut down the government,” White House surrogates stumbling in their efforts to spin the shutdown’s effect on the American people and Republican senators beginning to defect to a Democratic bill in Thursday’s vote, Trump agreed to reopen the government without funding for his border wall.

The shutdown’s cause was Trump’s inability to secure funding for the wall that was a staple of his rallies during the 2016 campaign. Along the way there were complications, including his attempt to end President Barack Obama’s program of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which stayed deportation for undocumented immigrants who arrived as children, and attempts by some in Congress and the administration to limit legal immigration and grants of asylum.

With 800,000 federal workers finally set to be paid, here’s a timeline of how we got here.

June 16, 2015

“I will build a great wall ― and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me ―and I’ll build them very inexpensively,” said Trump while announcing the launch of his presidential campaign in New York. “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

Trump’s campaign website, in a now-deleted campaign promise, proposed that Mexico would pay for the wall, reading, “It's an easy decision for Mexico: make a one-time payment of $5-10 billion to ensure that $24 billion continues to flow into their country year after year.”

On Jan. 5, the New York Times reported the wall was conceived by campaign advisers as a way to keep Trump focused on immigration while campaigning instead of veering off topic.

“How do we get him to continue to talk about immigration?” Sam Nunberg, an early Trump adviser, told the Times. “We’re going to get him to talk about he’s going to build a wall.”

July 18, 2016

The Republican National Convention adopts the official platform for the 2016 convention nominating Donald Trump. It reads, “That is why we support building a wall along our southern border and protecting all ports of entry. The border wall must cover the entirety of the southern border and must be sufficient to stop both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.”

Nov. 8, 2016

Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2017, at the Capitol. (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump wins the presidential election and Republicans maintain majorities in the U.S. Senate and House, giving them unified control of the federal government after the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Jan. 27, 2017

In a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump insists he has to keep up the pretense that Mexico will pay for the wall and asks Peña Nieto not to embarrass him by saying the opposite: “[T]he fact is we are both in a little bit of a political bind because I have to have Mexico pay for the wall – I have to. I have been talking about it for a two-year period. ... They are going to say, ‘who is going to pay for the wall, Mr. President?’ to both of us, and we should both say, ‘We will work it out.’”

Sept. 5, 2017

Trump announces he is ending DACA.

Obama issues a statement on Facebook, calling the decision "cruel" and "self-defeating, adding that “the action taken today isn't required legally. It's a political decision, and a moral question.”

Sept. 13, 2017

Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer attend a dinner meeting at the White House and state afterward that they had reached a deal with Trump that would provide a plan to replace DACA as well as providing funding for border security — although not a wall.