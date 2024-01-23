Husband continues volunteer effort in wife's honor: 'One person can make a difference'

Brian Donnelly paused the other day by a newspaper clipping taped to the wall at the former St. Cyril’s convent in Binghamton. His wife is pictured in a Faith column from November 2022 telling of her efforts there to provide food and clothing to those in need.

“We want to continue what she had going,” he said, “that's at this point the best.”

Barb Donnelly died on Dec. 12. But the projects she headed up continue to meet a growing need.

Brian carries her phone, the number still active and ringing. Her voice is there to take messages.

Brian Donnelly stands by a Press & Sun-Bulletin newspaper clipping of a past Faith column about his wife, Barb Donnelly, and Outreach Ministries of the Southern Tier.

Though others have taken on new roles in the group, people look to Brian, who prefers to be called a volunteer.

"It’s run by the board. We have made some decisions. Put a couple of people in charge of a couple of different sections," he said.

“Barb was quite active and to be able to cover all our bases with the proper effort that Barb put into it. I just assumed I would be taking care of a lot of it,” he added.

Each weekday, Outreach Ministries of the Southern Tier welcomes people at the former convent who come for food and clothing. While they track numbers served, there’s no need for IDs and no limit on how often they can visit.

Boxes of food lined up prior to distribution at the former St. Cyril's Convent in Binghamton.

“We give them food. And come back the next day,” Donnelly said.

“We don't really restrict everybody on how often they can get clothes or anything like that. Some people are living outside,” he said. “They kind of go through them a little quicker. So if they’re in a need, they can come and see us. And we’ll help.”

In November 2022, they served 1,454 households. Two months ago, the number had risen to 2,307.

The outreach started a few years ago as a mobile shower project for the homeless. Showers for Hope was idled as COVID started in 2020.

Efforts turned to weekday food and clothing distribution for those in need outside St. Patrick’s church on Leroy Street. By 2021, they set up shop at the former convent at St. Cyril’s.

Donnelly notes that the showers may be working again soon on the St. Patrick’s property. There’s some repair work that needs to be done before getting them “back in action.”

For now, the concentration is on the distribution of food and clothing from the site off of Clinton Street. Donnelly is seeking out new donors, especially with food. He suggested they can arrange to pick up leftover food from a chicken barbecue or perhaps from a small grocery store.

“When you run a program like this, you hope your numbers are going to be going down,” he said.

“You could reduce the amount that you’re having to do that. But it’s just not looking like that is ever going to happen,” he added.

Brian Donnelly said the Catholic faith he shared for 46 years with Barb was important.

“We just believe in living our faith and doing for others,” he said.

“I guess I'm just as amazed as everybody,” Donnelly said of his wife’s efforts to feed and clothe those in need over the last few years. After her death, he recalled receiving flowers from someone in California.

“They put on the card: ‘See Barb, one person can make a difference.’”

More about Brian Donnelly

Position: Volunteer at Outreach Ministries of the Southern Tier

Church: St. Patrick's Binghamton

Hometown/Residence: Binghamton

Age: 66

Education: Bachelor’s degree

For more information about Outreach Ministries of the Southern Tier visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. St. Cyril’s Convent, Clinton Street, Binghamton, call St. Patrick's Church 607-722-1060 or call Barb's phone 607-349-0724

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton service organization continues in memory of founder