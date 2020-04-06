'I have a PhD': The spotlight is now on Peter Navarro's role in White House coronavirus response

WASHINGTON — Peter Navarro has a Harvard degree, and he isn’t shy about letting it be known. “You can always tell a Harvard man, but you can’t tell him much,” Navarro joked after President Trump introduced him last week as director of supply-chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Always fond of mentioning a person’s Ivy League credentials (including his own), Trump noted that Navarro had two degrees from the prestigious university.

One of those is a doctorate in economics (the other is a master’s in public policy), but Navarro has used it to suggest that he has broad expertise related to the coronavirus crisis. On Monday, he argued on air with CNN anchor John Berman, who asked him about the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment. Over the weekend, there had been reports that Navarro had clashed bitterly on the matter with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top National Institutes of Health epidemiologist who is on the coronavirus task force.

Like the president, Navarro believes the drug should be administered aggressively. Fauci, a renowned veteran of the HIV/AIDS crisis, does not believe there is yet evidence that hydroxychloroquine — which is used to treat lupus and malaria — is helpful in battling COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Asked by Berman what allowed him to make medical pronouncements, Navarro referenced his educational pedigree. “I’m a social scientist,” he said. “I have a PhD,” asserting he was adept at reading medical studies.

The coronavirus has touched on nearly every aspect of federal policy, including the one that is Navarro’s academic expertise: China. He was reportedly recruited to the White House by presidential adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who came upon his work browsing on the internet.

Navarro is not the first economist to become involved in the coronavirus response. Before the pandemic arrived in earnest in the United States in early March, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow repeatedly claimed that the U.S. would not suffer from a serious outbreak. “We have contained this,” he said in late February, describing the Trump administration’s response as “pretty close to airtight.”

Kudlow has since walked those comments back, but the damage to his already shaky reputation was done. He has not been present at the White House coronavirus briefings.

Navarro’s prominence in the coronavirus response, on the other hand, appears to be growing. (He did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Yahoo News.)

Unlike Kudlow, Navarro does not come to the White House from cable television. He is a retired professor at the University of California at Irvine business school whose books include “Death by China: Confronting the Dragon — A Global Call to Action” and “Crouching Tiger: What China's Militarism Means for the World.”

Navarro’s reputation as a China hawk led to fear that his White House appointment would lead to a trade war. John Tamny, a conservative economist, branded him an “embarrassing scholar” who “misunderstands” the basics of both monetary policy and trade. Last year, his reputation was further damaged when the Chronicle of Higher Education discovered that his books contain a fictional economist, Ron Vara (the name is an anagram of “Navarro”).