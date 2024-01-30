'Ice Ice Bladey' among winners of DelDOT's snowplow naming contest for students

Music and movies were apparently the inspiration for the winning snowplow entries announced Monday in the Delaware Department of Transportation's "Name That Plow" contest.

In its third year, the contest invites students in kindergarten to fifth grade to submit entries in honor of DelDOT's snowplow operators and technicians who keep the state's roads safe throughout winter, said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.

“We received more than 200 entries this year from schools across the state, and we appreciate everyone who participated,” Majeski said.

Here are the winners:

New Castle County – “Blades of Flurries” by Logan S., a third grader at Saint Anthony of Padua Grade School.

Kent County – “Melton John” by Parker H., a homeschool kindergarten student.

Sussex County – “Ice Ice Bladey” by Sophia R., a fourth grader at Rehoboth Elementary School.

The winners receive a visit at their school from a snowplow and driver for photo and an up-close look at a how a plow operates.

From left, Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski, Kent County "Name That Plow" winner Parker H., and DelDOT district engineer Matt Lichtenstein.

DelDOT has more than 400 pieces of snow removal equipment and is responsible for treating and plowing almost 14,000 miles of roads.

“Our snowplows and employees have had a busy January with the two recent storms and we are grateful for all their efforts to clear our roads," Majeski said.

To monitor the location of snowplows, see DelDOT's snowplow tracker during winter storms on deldot.gov or the DelDOT mobile app.

For information on snow-related transportation topics, see the DelDOT frequently asked questions webpage.

