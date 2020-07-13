ICE to launch 'Citizens Academy' to teach civilians about 'targeted arrests'

A “Citizens Academy” planned by a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which will include “scenario-based training and exercises,” is spreading alarm among civil liberties and immigration rights organizations — which question why the agency is devoting resources to providing civilians with “firearms familiarization” and instruction in “targeted arrests.”

The program, set to begin in Chicago this fall as “a pilot for nationwide implementation,” will be run by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations branch, which is responsible for detaining and deporting immigrants.

A memo from Robert Guadian, the director of ICE ERO’s Chicago field office, which was obtained by Yahoo News, describes a six-week program (four-hour sessions held once a week) during which “participants will gain insight into the many facets and responsibilities of ICE/ERO operations” through, among other things, “scenario-based training and exercises conducted in a safe and positive environment, including, but not limited to, defensive tactics, firearms familiarization, and targeted arrests.”

Other law enforcement agencies have run similar programs meant to help the public understand their missions, and the Citizens Academy is not intended to create a vigilante corps or deputize civilians to make arrests. Still, the description of this program raised immediate red flags for immigration advocates like Ashley Huebner, associate director for legal services at the National Immigrant Justice Center in Chicago. Huebner told Yahoo News that she and her colleagues were “particularly concerned about the reference to participants receiving training in ‘firearms familiarization’ ... and ‘targeted arrests.’”

“Given our experience with the manner in which ICE conducts arrests, they’re often very untargeted,” she said.

Operating with broad authority and minimal oversight, ICE’s enforcement and removal operations have become increasingly aggressive under the policies of the Trump administration. Agents have been accused of targeting immigrant communities with sweeping, often indiscriminate arrests, the systematic separation of families and inadequate care of those detained in the agency’s network of secretive detention facilities around the country.

“We don’t think they’re going to deputize citizens to go around arresting people,” Huebner said. Still, she said she was troubled by “the idea that someone could attend a training like this and be empowered to report on their neighbors or take some kind of action against their community members who may look different from them or who they may think are from a different country.

“At the very least, it’s extremely tone-deaf and misguided,” Huebner added.

In an email to Yahoo News, Nicole Alberico, a spokeswoman for ICE’s Chicago field office, emphasized that “ICE is not training the public to do the work of trained federal law enforcement officers. In fact, we hope by showing members of the community ICE’s process — the why and how an immigration arrest is made — will alleviate fear and misunderstanding of exactly what ICE does.”

Alberico offered little in response to a request for more details on what, exactly, the trainings for defensive tactics, firearms familiarization and targeted arrests would entail.

“Typically, in those academies, there is a demonstration of self-defense and de-escalation tactics,” she wrote in an email, referring to previous citizens’ academies conducted by other law enforcement agencies. She added that “an exact agenda is still being worked out” for the Chicago program.

