Iconic eateries to open across from Daytona's Margaritaville. Here's what's coming.

DAYTONA BEACH ― Starbucks and McDonald's will be the first stores to open this spring at the new Tymber Creek Village mixed-use development going up across from Latitude Margaritaville west of Interstate 95.

If all goes as hoped, the coffeeshop and fast-food restaurant will each receive their certificates of occupancy on March 25, confirmed Jason Ryals of Colliers International, one of the center's leasing agents. Both will offer dine-in and drive-through service.

Latitude Margaritaville resident Kelley Sarantis said she and her neighbors can't wait.

"I'm not a coffee drinker, but having a Starbuck's as well as McDonald's close by will be nice," she said. "Many of our residents have talked about having a breakfast place nearby."

Construction is underway on the Tymber Creek Village mixed-use center going up across from Latitude Margaritaville on LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Starbucks and McDonald's are set to open in late March or early April as the center's first stores.

What else is coming?

A site map for the project on the website for Colliers International lists other future tenants at Tymber Creek Village, including a 7-Eleven convenience store/gas station, a Chase Bank branch, Heartland Dental, Big Dan's Car Wash, Mavis Discount Tires, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Lockhart Storage Center, and an unnamed 7,500-square-foot medical facility.

A sign in front of the planned medical facility states that it will be Florida Health Care Plans.

"It will be one of our care centers that includes primary care, phlebotomy, a pharmacy and a lab with additional services to be added at a later time," said Karen Eastman, FHCP director of community relations and health promotion. "We're shooting for the fourth quarter (to open)."

The 7-Eleven will include a 4,633-square-foot convenience store and a gas station with eight fuel pumps.

"7-Eleven, O'Reilly's, FHCP and Mavis all should start construction in mid-to-late March," said Ryals, who added that all are expected to open later this year.

The project broke ground in January 2023.

Project is now fully leased

While Colliers still has a sign advertising three outparcels remaining, Ryals on Thursday said those pads have been snapped up. "We just sold the last lot in January to a local doctor," he said.

The pad can accommodate as much as 4,000 square feet of retail or commercial space. It will be up to the outparcel pad's new owner to decide what to fill it with. "It might be fast-food or retail or it could be a doctor's office," said Ryals.

Luxury apartments are also part of the mix

A construction worker can be seen on the roof of one of the apartment buildings going up at the Tymber Creek Village mixed-use development along LPGA Boulevard, a mile west of Interstate 95, in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The 311-unit Integra Tymber Creek luxury apartment complex is expected to welcome its first residents in the fourth quarter.

Construction is also underway on a 311-unit luxury apartment complex called Integra Tymber Creek at the development's south end.

The multifamily residential complex will consist of five four-story apartment buildings as well as a separate amenities center that will include a clubhouse, a community pool and a dog park. The complex will offer 12 different floorplans for 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units with either one or two baths.

The first residents are slated to move in this fall.

The developers of the apartment complex are Lake Mary-based Integra Land Company and LandSouth.

LPGA area apartment boom continues

Integra kicked off the LPGA area's apartment boom in 2017 when it built the 264-unit Sands Parc luxury apartments along Williamson Boulevard, a block north of LPGA Boulevard.

Since then, the LPGA area has seen the completion of at least nine more apartment complexes that had added more than 2,000 units. Several more apartment complexes are either under construction or planned that would boost that total to nearly 5,000, according to estimates included in a Colliers marketing brochure for Tymber Creek Village.

Traffic remains big concern

Shortly after Boos Development announced plans to develop Tymber Creek Village in 2021, Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower voiced concerns about the need to manage the area's growth in an interview with The Daytona Beach News-Journal. That interview was conducted on the site for Tymber Creek Village.

Brower on Thursday said concerns about over-development have grown since that interview.

"Not only has not much happened to improve the traffic situation, it's gotten much worse," he said.

And LPGA Boulevard, which remains just two lanes west of I-95, is a prime example.

In addition to Tymber Creek Village, developers are building new residential subdivisions all along LPGA Boulevard west of the interstate with plans for even more.

The Florida Department of Transportation last year unveiled plans to replace the 30-year-old I-95/LPGA Boulevard interchange with a new one that would include widening the Tomoka River Bridge and the rest of LPGA Boulevard from two to four lanes. However, funding to construct the half-billion-dollar project has yet to be secured.

When that might occur is anybody's guess, said local transportation planning consultant Maryam Ghyabi on Thursday.

"It might not happen until the 2030s or maybe later," said Ghyabi who chairs the LPGA Coalition seeking improvements to the traffic corridor. "The leadership at the state and local levels needs to make LPGA a priority. FDOT has done its job. They allocated $11 million to make it shovel-ready. TPO (Transportation Planning Organization) has also done its job to prioritize the project, but when it will actually get built? I have no idea."

In the meantime, developers keep adding homes, apartments and commercial developments in the LPGA area west of I-95.

"People complain about the traffic, but they keep moving in," said Brower. "The good news is that the TPO has moved the LPGA project up in priority. But it still take times to secure funding. A solution could still be years off in the future.

"I think we need to pause the massive development going on all over the county until we have infrastructure in place for the increased traffic and need for greater storm water management as well as to alleviate flooding." he said. "Otherwise, we're just making a bad problem worse."

Where is Tymber Creek Village?

Site map for the Tymber Creek Village mixed-use development along LPGA Boulevard, a mile west of Interstate 95, in Daytona Beach.

The 46-acre mixed-use development is a mile west of I-95, along the south side of LPGA Boulevard where it curves from being an east-west road to one that goes north-south, connecting with West International Speedway Boulevard.

Tymber Creek Village is bordered by Daytona Beach Fire Station No. 7 on the east to Tournament Drive on the southwest. The development is sandwiched between Latitude Margaritaville and the separately owned Publix-anchored Latitude Landings shopping center on the north side of LPGA Boulevard, and the LPGA International golf community both to the south and east.

Neighbor: area turning into 'a small city'

Sarantis and her husband Bill moved to Latitude Margaritaville from Fort Lauderdale in March 2018, the month that the Jimmy Buffett-themed active adult community welcomed its first residents. "We were No. 9," she said of the community that has now grown to 3,000 homes and more than 5,000 residents.

"It's turning into a little city," said Sarantis. "It still feels like a small town to me compared to where I came from."

Sarantis is a Realtor with Bob Hodges & Sons Realty who specializes in helping clients buy and sell existing homes at the Latitude Margaritaville communities both in Daytona Beach and Watersound, Florida.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona's Margaritaville to get new neighbors including Starbucks