Icy road conditions cause delays Monday. Here's the list.

The following cancellations and delays have been announced for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, due to icy road conditions.

All Blue Ridge Community and Technical College locations will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22. Critical Operations Employees report to supervisor.

Saint Joseph School, Martinsburg, W.Va. will open two hours late on Monday, Jan. 22. There will be no morning bus service. Before-school care will begin at 9 a.m. and the doors will open at 9:55 a.m. No breakfast will be served.

Berkeley County, W.Va. schools, preK-12, will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 22.

