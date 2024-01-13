Illinois congressman takes swipe at Biden while endorsing Trump for president

Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood on Saturday endorsed Donald Trump in the Republican primary for U.S. president. The Dunlap Republican represents the 16th Congressional District.

LaHood had previously praised one of Trump's rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him one of the "preeminent conservative voices" who is "fighting back against the radical left."

“Throughout the Republican Primary, I have kept an open mind and listened to the other candidates," LaHood said in a news release. "While I have a great deal of respect for those who have put their names forward in the Republican Primary, President Trump is the clear frontrunner and I believe he can beat Joe Biden in 2024."

In Saturday's news release, LaHood said, "By every measure, our country was better off with President Trump’s leadership in the White House, and it’s time for the Republican Party to unite behind him." LaHood cited the economy, inflation, international relations, migration and crime.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood shares his thoughts before introducing keynote speaker Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Peoria Civic Center.

LaHood was among the Republicans who voted against the 2021 impeachment of Trump.

“In President Trump’s first term, Illinois families paid less at the pump and grocery store, small businesses flourished, the world was a safer place, and our enemies feared us," LaHood said. "President Biden has eroded all of the gains our country made during the previous administration, and I believe President Trump is the only candidate who can hit the ground running on day one and restore a prosperous America.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois congressman endorses Trump for president, criticizes Biden