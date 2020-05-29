Immigrant detainees say ICE is using coronavirus disinfectant sprays that cause bleeding, burns, and pain

Advocacy organizations have filed complaints against Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities in Florida and California claiming that migrants being held there are suffering severe side effects from disinfectant sprays being used to combat the coronavirus.

One of the complaints was sent by Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice and the advocacy group Freedom For Immigrants on May 21. That complaint, which focused on the Adelanto Detention Center in California, included testimonials from detainees who called in to a hotline run by Freedom For Immigrants.

“The guards have started spraying this chemical everywhere, all over everything, all the time. It causes a terrible reaction on our skin,” one of the detainees said, adding, “When I blow my nose, blood comes out. They are treating us like animals. One person fainted and was taken out, I don't know what happened to them. There is no fresh air."

The High Desert Detention Center, a San Bernardino County Jail Facility, is seen across the street from a future marijuana growing plant (L) in the green zone, an area designated by the city for the development of industrial scale marijuana cultivation, on September 6, 2016 in Adelanto, California. (David McNew/AFP via Getty Images) More

ICE denies it is using disinfectants in a manner that would be dangerous to detainees.

Some of the detainees who called the hotline identified the chemical being sprayed at Adelanto as a disinfectant called HDQ Neutral based on labeled bottles they saw at the facility.

Safety guidelines for HDQ Neutral issued by its manufacturer, Spartan Chemical, warn that the disinfectant is “harmful if inhaled” and that it “causes severe skin burns and serious eye damage.” The guidelines specify that HDQ Neutral should be used “only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area” and protective gear should be worn while handling the chemical.

According to the complaint about Adelanto, which is one of the country’s largest ICE detention centers, staff there are spraying HDQ Neutral “every 15-30 minutes” on surfaces throughout the housing unit, which lacks ventilation. The complaint said “at least nine” detainees have experienced severe symptoms from the spray since May 11, including blisters, rashes, bleeding, fainting, breathing difficulties, headaches, stomach pain, and nausea. Multiple detainees complained of receiving inadequate care for these symptoms.

“Many of us are very allergic to the substance that they have been spraying. It causes rashes and there is one man with blisters … They spray it on the phones, chairs, tables, every 15-20 minutes - all day & all night long,” said one of the detainees quoted in the complaint.

“There is no fresh air to breathe in the room. The guards have masks & gloves so don't seem bothered by it but many of us have very red eyes, sore throats, and headaches."

The detainees’ names were not included in the complaint due to concerns about potential retaliation.

Adelanto Detention Center is operated by the GEO Group, a private prison company that has contracts with ICE to run multiple facilities. The complaint about chemical sprays at the facility was sent to GEO Group, multiple ICE officials, and the office of civil rights and civil liberties at the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE.

GEO Group spokesperson Christopher Ferreira referred questions about the use of chemical sprays at Adelanto to ICE. Alexx Pons, a spokesperson for ICE, said in a statement that said the agency is “committed to maintaining the highest facility standards of cleanliness and sanitation, safe work practices, and control of hazardous substances and equipment to ensure the environmental health and safety of detainees, staff, volunteers and contractors from injury and illness.”

“Disinfectant formulations used at Adelanto are compliant with detention standards, registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and used according to manufactures’ instructions for routine cleaning and maintenance of the facility,” Pons said. “Any assertion or claim to the contrary is false.”