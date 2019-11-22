Impeachment witnesses tested Republican defenses of Trump one by one

While it remains highly unlikely that the culmination of the House impeachment inquiry will lead to a conviction of Donald Trump by the Republican-controlled Senate, the testimony in the House Intelligence Committee hearings has made it harder to sustain some of the many defenses offered on his behalf.

While Trump was quick to declare victory even before the hearings were over, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled that other witnesses could still be called.

“We aren't finished yet; the day is not over,” Pelosi said during her weekly press conference, adding that you “never know what testimony of one person may lead to the need for testimony of another.”

Pelosi decried “the sad tragedy” of “the behavior of the president and the defense of that behavior by the Republicans.”

The inquiry is centered on the president’s efforts, conveyed through his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to coerce the government of Ukraine to announce investigations that he thought would help his 2020 campaign, including of his potential opponent Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter. Part of the pressure on Ukraine involved the temporary withholding of military aid, according to various witness accounts and the narrative advanced by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

To be sure, by blocking the testimony of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Giuliani himself, the White House kept the public from learning the circumstances under which the administration restored the aid on Sept. 11. That was just two days after it became known that a whistleblower had alerted Congress to investigate the president’s exchanges with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats say the timing was not a coincidence.

But the witnesses who did appear helped clarify many other matters, and poked holes in many of the arguments put forth by Trump and his defenders. These are some of the talking points that are less tenable as of this week:

The ‘perfect’ call

Since the whistleblower report stemming from Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky was first reported, he has strenuously argued that it was not just proper, but “PERFECT.”

The call to the Ukrainian President was PERFECT. Read the Transcript! There was NOTHING said that was in any way wrong. Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable. No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2019

While not many Republicans have gone that far, they have made the case that what Trump told Zelensky was not unusual. Ahead of Wednesday’s testimony, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., for instance, dismissed Trump’s conversation with Zelensky as “a friendly call with the Ukrainian president.”

But others who heard or were told about the call were dismayed, alarmed or even shocked by it. That included two national security officials who were on the line for the call itself, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and vice presidential aide Jennifer Williams.

On Tuesday, Williams called the call between the two leaders “unusual” and “inappropriate” because it “involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter.” She added that the call shed light on Trump’s decision to withhold nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid.

Vindman went even further.

“It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent,” he testified.

While Williams did not discuss the call with her colleagues at the National Security Council or with Vice President Mike Pence, Vindman took his concerns to NSC lawyers. Both Williams and Vindman testified that they recalled Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company on whose board Hunter Biden served, being mentioned on the call, but the summary provided by the White House did not include that reference.

‘Secondhand information’

