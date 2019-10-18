Impeachment's hectic fourth week ends. Here's what to look for next week.

The fourth week of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry in Congress was the busiest so far, with five different depositions, a fractious meeting of Republicans and Democrats at the White House, and a shocking press conference by President Trump’s chief of staff.

Next week will ramp things up even more. A key diplomat who called it “crazy” for Trump to press Ukraine to investigate political rivals is expected to go to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, and he is just one of eight people whom Congress has asked to testify as part of its impeachment inquiry.

A lawyer for Fiona Hill, a former senior adviser to Trump on Russia and European affairs, told the New Yorker that after his client’s defiance of the White House’s warning not to testify this past Monday, “the floodgates may have opened.”

Next week’s schedule appears to back up that theory. Five of the eight officials called to testify are expected to do so, an official working on the impeachment inquiry told Yahoo News. That includes William Taylor — the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine — who texted a colleague that it was “crazy” for the White House to withhold military assistance in exchange “for help with a political campaign.”

The appearance of Hill, a former White House official, and three other State Department officials before the impeachment inquiry this week has been described in starkly different terms by Democrats and Republicans.

“Witness after witness, especially the career public servants, came forward despite the risks to their own careers, and talked about how there was misconduct going on ... and they didn’t want to have anything to do with it,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., told NPR Friday morning.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, meanwhile, disparaged those who were testifying as having political motivations.

“What you’re seeing now, I believe, is a group of mostly career bureaucrats who are saying, ‘You know what? I don’t like President Trump’s politics, so I’m going to participate in this witch hunt that they’re undertaking on the Hill,’” Mulvaney said.

Meanwhile, the White House is doubling down on the comment that Mulvaney made to reporters when defending the Trump administration’s pressure campaign to try to force Ukrainian government officials to investigate Trump’s political rivals in the Democratic Party. “Get over it,” he told the press. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

By Friday afternoon, the campaign to reelect Trump in 2020 was raising money off Mulvaney’s comment, selling T-shirts with large white letters repeating it.

Bystanders in Washington remain unsure of how it will all play out.

“I have lost my ability to rate disasters anymore,” one veteran Republican told Yahoo News, declaring himself “kinda numb.”

This week began with news of a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, leaving Kurdish fighters — who had helped a U.S.-led coalition defeat the so-called Islamic State — abandoned in the face of a Turkish invasion. Hundreds of Islamic State fighters who had been held by the Kurds are reported to have escaped.

“Trump seems to believe it’s easy to raise an army and fight an enemy like ISIS. It’s not. It takes years of work and it may be impossible now as the world sees a historic success upended in six days after a call with a foreign leader and in the most careless and callous manner,” wrote Brett McGurk, who was the top Pentagon official overseeing the Trump administration’s war against ISIS until a year ago, when he resigned early over Trump’s announcement that he would withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Trump’s bumbling in Syria weakened him considerably inside his own party on Capitol Hill, where Republican senators and congressmen — who have either kept silent on impeachment or downplayed the significance of the Ukraine matter — blasted away at the president.