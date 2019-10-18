Pentagon expert could reveal key details in Ukraine probe

WASHINGTON — In the summer of 2018, Congress allotted $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, part of a continuing effort to help the Eastern European nation defend itself against Russia. Several months later, Laura K. Cooper, the Pentagon official in charge of Ukraine and Russia policy, touted the forthcoming aid package, which would be joined by $141 million from the State Department.

“You can count on the United States to remain your strong partner in strengthening Ukraine’s military to defend Ukrainian democracy,” Cooper said in a video address on Dec. 7, 2018, as she stood before the Ukrainian and American flags.

But months went by, and the assistance did not come, not even after a May letter from the undersecretary of defense in charge of policy, John C. Rood, in which he affirmed that the Ukrainians had “taken substantial actions to make defense institutional reforms for the purposes of decreasing corruption, increasing accountability, and sustaining improvements of combat capability enabled by U.S. assistance.”

Now less than a year later, Cooper, who played a crucial role in trying to move the Ukrainian aid forward, is set to testify Friday in the impeachment inquiry being led by Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman. Cooper is the first career official to testify from the Pentagon, which has largely remained outside the recent political controversy.

The impeachment panel has already heard from Kurt D. Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, former National Security Council aide and Russia expert Fiona Hill and State Department official George P. Kent. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, has testified twice, including on Thursday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to the media on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP) More





Conversations with roughly a dozen Capitol Hill staffers and foreign policy experts suggest that while no one is sure precisely what Cooper might say, there is broad consensus that, as the top defense official on Ukraine matters, she was among those who pushed to have the $250 million in aid released. In fact, her public assurances to Ukrainians about the coming assistance make clear that she fully expected the funds to flow sometime in early 2019.

A former senior U.S. official confirmed that Cooper was involved in such efforts. That could make her testimony crucial to Democrats’ argument that President Trump and his loyalists were guided solely by political considerations.

What’s known from the public record is that by June, the money remained tied up in a bureaucratic quagmire because the White House’s Office of Management and Budget had put a hold on the funding. Throughout the summer, frustrated Pentagon officials endeavored to figure out why that hold was in place. They went so far as to conduct a legal analysis, determining the hold had no merit, since Congress had already appropriated the funds.

That forced the White House budget office to reveal to the Pentagon that the hold had been ordered by the president.

As the assistance remained in limbo, Trump in a July 25 call with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked for Kiev’s help in investigating Hunter Biden, who had been involved with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Conservatives contend that Hunter Biden’s dealings were improper and merit an investigation; the president’s detractors say that Trump only seemed to pressure Zelensky for such an investigation because Hunter Biden’s father, Joe Biden, is running for president.

Although the funding was released to Ukraine in mid-September, a whistleblower that month filed a complaint about the Zelensky phone call with the inspector general of the intelligence community. That complaint has served as the basis of an impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats.