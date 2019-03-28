In pursuit of Mueller's grand jury materials, Democrats face an impeachment dilemma

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during the introduction of the Climate Action Now Act on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

In the aftermath of the special counsel’s investigation, Washington is girding for a conflict between Capitol Hill and the Department of Justice over Congress’s and the public’s access to the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and the evidence collected by his investigation, including the grand jury evidence.

However, there is a complication that neither congressional Democrats nor the Department of Justice appear ready to acknowledge or discuss: The strength of the legal authority supporting lawmakers’ demand for grand jury evidence depends in part on whether those materials are sought in connection with an impeachment inquiry, something party leaders have publicly disavowed.

“I’m not for impeachment,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post magazine interview earlier this month. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

The battle over grand jury material was already alluded to in Attorney General William Barr’s letter to Congress on Sunday, in which he noted the special counsel’s report contains grand jury evidence that would be kept under wraps, citing the general procedural rule governing secrecy of these proceedings. The heads of the congressional investigating committees, in response, have signaled that they expect Mueller’s entire report and everything that he gathered, including the grand jury materials, to be turned over.

In their reply to Barr, the committee chairs noted — without going into detail — that there’s legal authority for the release of grand jury materials to Congress “under similar circumstances.”

Democratic House and Senate staff have confirmed that they want that evidence. “We expect the grand jury material,” Shadawn Reddick-Smith, a spokesman for House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, said. A spokesman for Senate Judiciary ranking member Dianne Feinstein, Tom Mentzer, added that Democrats’ calls for the Mueller report and underlying evidence “would certainly include the grand jury materials.”

But that means Democrats leading the House investigative committees will have to convince Department of Justice lawyers that turning over grand jury materials to Congress is permissible, or go to court to compel the production of those materials.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., walks through the Capitol on Wednesday. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP) More

If Democrats frame their requests as preliminary to a potential impeachment proceeding, they would likely be on stronger legal footing because it would make an exception to the general rule of grand jury secrecy available to them — one that likely would not be available for a simple oversight request. However, adopting that stronger legal position to obtain investigative materials would run the risk of contradicting the political messaging of Democratic leaders, including Pelosi, who have sought to take impeachment off the table.

House and Senate Democrats declined to answer questions about the specifics of their precedent and whether it may be influenced by impeachment. The Department of Justice, likewise, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Grand jury secrecy is a long-established tradition under the common law.

The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution makes the grand jury an integral part of federal criminal investigations. It provides, in part, that “no person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury.” Accordingly, unless a cooperative defendant is willing to waive the requirement, every federal prosecutor must obtain the agreement of a grand jury in order to bring serious criminal charges.