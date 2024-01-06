Indiana has snow in the forecast. Here's how to drive with common sense in icy weather

The simplest advice for driving on snowy, icy roads is this: don't.

That said, harsh winter storms are a reality for Hoosiers almost every year. If you can't avoid driving your vehicle when road conditions deteriorate due to ice or snow, follow these tips to hopefully avoid collisions or winding up in a ditch.

How drivers can prepare for bad winter weather

Staying safe on Indiana's roads during a winter storm can depend largely on how well you're prepared. The Indiana Department of Transportation offers these tips:

Knowledge : Before leaving home, find out about the driving conditions. Safe drivers know the weather, and their limits. If the weather is bad remember, "Ice and Snow, Take it Slow," or just don’t go.

Clear : Remove any snow on your vehicle’s windows, lights, brake lights and signals. Make sure you can see and be seen.

Inspect : Check your vehicle’s tires, wiper blades, fluids, lights, belts and hoses. A breakdown is bad on a good day and dangerous on a bad-weather day.

Time : Leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely. It’s not worth putting yourself and others in a dangerous situation just to be on time.

Kit: Keep a basic winter survival kit in your vehicle, including a flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, and a first-aid kit. Load your car with winter travel gear, including tire chains, ice scraper/snowbrush, jumper cables, and road flares.

How can you reduce risk while driving in snow?

Don't be a jerk (no, really). The key to safe driving when there's ice on the road, writes Car And Driver Magazine, is operating the steering wheel, accelerator and brakes as smoothly as possible. Jerky movements — twisting the wheel suddenly or slamming your foot on the brake or gas pedal — can throw your vehicle into a skid.

Remember: drive slow and gentle, like there's a three-tiered wedding cake in the backseat and a pot of boiling water in your lap. The smoother your ride, the better off you'll be.

What to do if you go into a skid

If your vehicle begins to go into a skid, do the following:

Take your foot off the accelerator and do not slam the brakes. Look at the direction you want to go, not where your car is headed. For a front-wheel skid, writes Car and Driver Magazine, aim your vehicle where you want to go. Gently turn the steering wheel into the direction of the skid. If you're in a rear-wheel skid — where the rear tires lose traction and you feel yourself spinning out — turn the steering wheel in the same direction that the rear is sliding. For example, if your rear wheels are sliding to the left, turn the wheel to the left. Tap the brakes, lightly, when necessary to self-correct out of the skid.

How much space should you give when driving in snow?

Slick roads drastically reduce the stopping power of your vehicle, even if you have 4-wheel drive. To help avoid a collision, give yourself triple the stopping distance, experts say, or 8-10 seconds of following distance between yourself and the vehicle ahead of you.

How to check road conditions on Indiana's highways.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security keeps tabs on travel statuses for every county in the state.

Hoosiers can also check INDOT's TrafficWise website for information about traffic conditions, road closures and travel times on roadways throughout Indiana.

More: What Indiana's travel advisory map means

How safe is it to drive in snow?

Even for seasoned motorists, driving in snow can be dangerous and deadly. According to Kelley Blue Book, a study by the American Automobile Association (AAA) found snow-covered roads, and roads coated with ice, slush or water account for nearly 500,000 vehicle crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths yearly.

What to do if your vehicle gets stuck in freezing weather.

If your vehicle gets stuck in snowy or icy weather, follow these tips from the Indiana State Police:

Don’t walk away from your car. It’s the best protection you have.

Tie a brightly colored cloth to your antenna.

Roll down the window a small amount for fresh air.

Keep the exhaust pipe free of blockage to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Leave the dome light on at night to aid search parties.

Don’t panic! An idling car uses only one gallon of gas per hour.

For more winter weather driving tips, visit INDOT online.

Winter 2023-24: Three maps from NOAA to help predict what's in store for Indiana

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to drive in Indiana when its snows: skids, safety tips and more.