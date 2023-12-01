Indianapolis police kill suspected hostage-taker on south side

A person was shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Thursday evening, the 17th time police have shot and injured or killed someone this year in Indianapolis.

No officers were hurt.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Knights Way for a welfare check, IMPD said in posts on X, and "observed a hostage situation unfolding in the cab of a semi-truck.

"At some point an officer shot at the suspect, who has passed away," the department tweeted.

IMPD first posted about the south side incident at 8 p.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department cars sit on Knights Way on Indianapolis' south side Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after an incident that resulted in police shooting and killing a suspect. It's the 17th time this year IMPD officers have shot someone. (John Tufts/IndyStar)

The last police shooting happened Nov. 17, when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 16th Street and Arlington Avenue.

