Trump wins Iowa caucuses: Live coverage

Chris Christie and Nikki Haley at the GOP primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last month. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Let's say you're Chris Christie. And you've run an entire campaign for president on the premise that Donald Trump should never be president again. Let's say you mean it when you say that.

(Because why else would you say it? Not much upside for you if he wins.)

And let's say you want to drop out at a moment when it will have maximum impact to help the Republican candidate who has the best shot of beating Donald Trump in New Hampshire next week: Nikki Haley.

Well, you'd drop out last Wednesday. And that’s what Christie did.

Here’s why that timing might be an attempt to help Haley, and why not endorsing Haley might also be intended by Christie to help her.

Haley has been steadily gaining momentum in New Hampshire since mid-September, when polling showed her in the single digits there. She's now at around 30% in the polling average. Trump's lead over Haley in New Hampshire has gone from 32 points in mid-November to 14 points now.

And how many points did Chris Christie put on the table for the taking? About a dozen.

Haley speaks at a campaign event in Adel, Iowa, on Sunday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

So Christie dropping out puts a tie with Trump in New Hampshire within Haley's grasp. If Haley were to beat Trump in New Hampshire or even come close, it would mean that we have a serious competition for the nomination on our hands.

Since polling has indicated that most of Christie’s support in New Hampshire will go to Haley whether he endorses her or not, explicit support would do little for that number of voters.

Haley needs voters who are leaning toward DeSantis to vote for her, as well as some who are leaning toward Trump.

So if you’re Christie, would you endorse Haley if you wanted Trump-sympathetic Republicans in Iowa and New Hampshire to vote for her?

Probably not. Because Christie ran an anti-Trump campaign, his endorsement of Haley would be apt to hinder her ability to attract more voters beyond the ones who supported Christie.