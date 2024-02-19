Iowa Senate passes bill allowing state agencies to outsource annual audits

The Iowa Senate has voted to allow state agencies to outsource their annual audits, passing a Republican-led bill that would create private sector competition for the Democrat-held State Auditor's office.

Senate File 2311, which passed on a 31-16 party-line vote Monday, would allow Iowa departments to hire a private, nonpartisan certified public accountant to perform their annual audit. Those audits are now conducted by the office of State Auditor Rob Sand.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, called it an attempt to create "public innovation" and foster "good government," responding on the floor to criticisms that the bill undermines the only Democrat holding statewide office in Iowa.

"Only in politics can the hiring of an independent, nonpartisan certified public accountant be accused of being political," Bousselot said.

Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny

Bousselot said the auditor's office and firms across Iowa have struggled to recruit and hire certified CPAs, arguing that the bill would address a short-staffed field while granting state agencies the same option as local governments.

Democrats slammed the bill as a political ploy to "kneecap" Sand's authority as auditor.

"This isn't the first attempt to try and diminish the state auditor," said Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, referring to a law passed last year curbing Sand's investigative powers. "This is a cheaper attempt, in my opinion."

He called the Republican efforts "paranoia" and "suspicious," accusing them of seeking to halt oversight into GOP-led state government.

"You've got to concoct this entire story today to tell us that this is critical," Bisignano said. "What's the hurry?"

Bousselot pushed back on those concerns by pointing to the Iowa Finance Authority's hiring of independent auditors "without corruption or fraud."

Sand, in a news conference last week, said the legislation was "not to create a better system for taxpayers."

"It's to undermine an independently elected official of the state of Iowa, and for all the people who work in this office for taxpayers," Sand said.

State Auditor Rob Sand

Lawmakers — as well as Sand's office — have disagreed on what role the auditor's office would have in overseeing state audits conducted by an outside auditor.

Bousselot has said under the bill, the auditor's office would have the power to "re-review" those audits. Sand's chief of staff, John McCormally, said last week that was "simply not true."

Bisignano said the office would have just "one duty," to "file" the audit.

How do costs of private audits compare to those conducted by State Auditor?

In his comments on the Senate floor Monday, Bousselot said constituents who work in state government are "paying more for that audit than they do private CPAs."

But according to analysis of the bill from the state's Legislative Services Agency, audits performed by the state auditor's office cost less than the market rate for private firms.

Over the last three years, the auditor's office has charged a rate of $85 per hour, costing an average of $5.3 million annually. Reports filed to the auditor's office range from $95 to $183 per hour for small cities; other audits of state entities from outside firms have cost up to $260 per hour.

It's difficult to know how much more private audits would cost the state in total if the bill became law, because it would depend on how many agencies commission outside audits.

The bill now heads to the House.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Senate passes bill allowing state to outsource annual audits