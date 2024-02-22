iPhone or Galaxy problems? Here's how to restart your smartphone

Tech issues are frustrating. When your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device is acting glitchy, it might be time to perform a "force restart" or a "hard reset" to clear any potential headaches.

Keep in mind this isn't the type of reset that will erase everything on your smartphone. It powers off your phone and restarts it, so all your apps, contacts and other important information remains intact.

Here are the steps you can take to force a restart on your device.

How to restart your iPhone

The process to force restart an iPhone depends on the model. If you own an iPhone 8 or later, users can do the following:

Tap the volume up button Tap the volume down button. Press and hold the side button on the right. Wait until you see the Apple logo pop up, and this might take a few seconds so don't panic if it doesn't happen immediately. When the Apple logo appears, release the side button. Your iPhone should restart. This process also works on the second generation iPhone SE.

On the iPhone 7, press the volume down button and the side button at the same time until the Apple logo appears.

If you are still holding on to an iPhone 6 or first generation SE, hold down the home button and sleep/wake button until the Apple logo appears.

How to restart a Samsung Galaxy phone

If you own a Galaxy smartphone, do the following to restart it.

Press and hold both the volume down and power button for 7 to 10 seconds to force the phone to reboot. If your device doesn't have a dedicated power button, hold down the side and volume down buttons for 7 to 10 seconds.

Samsung phones also have the bonus option of allowing you to reboot them in safe mode, which allows owners to disable most third-party apps and inspect why your phone isn't responding properly.

