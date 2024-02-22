Having AT&T, Verizon issues in Indiana today? Reports indicate nationwide service outage

This is the sign on an AT&T store in Pittsburgh, Pa., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) ORG XMIT: PAGP [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

AT&T and Verizon customers may be waking up a little frustrated Thursday morning.

DownDectector.com reveals service outages for both carriers on Feb. 22, 2024, causing fits for customers all over the U.S.

Here's what you need to know:

AT&T outage today

According to the website, AT&T outages hit at 31,532 customers around 4:26 a.m. ET and continue to peak with 31,904 outages reported at 6:27 a.m. ET.

The most reported AT&T outage locations according to DownDetector.com include:

Atlanta

Dallas

Chicago

Houston

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Louisville

San Antonio

San Francisco

Reports indicate 55% citing mobile phone issues, 37% choosing no signal and 8% claiming mobile internet problems.

Verizon outage today

As for Verizon, the outage hit 1,514 around 4:49 a.m. ET but spiked to 1,684 as of 6:25 a.m. ET.

The most reported Verizon outage locations according to DownDetector.com include:

Atlanta

Brooklyn

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

New York City

Philadelphia

Reports indictate 61% citing mobile phone issues, 21% claiming no signal and 18% choosing 5G Home Internet problems.

Internet outage map

Visit indystar.com to view a map of outage for your internet carrier.

