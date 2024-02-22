Having AT&T, Verizon issues in Indiana today? Reports indicate nationwide service outage
AT&T and Verizon customers may be waking up a little frustrated Thursday morning.
DownDectector.com reveals service outages for both carriers on Feb. 22, 2024, causing fits for customers all over the U.S.
Indiana internet outage map: How to check your status
Here's what you need to know:
AT&T outage today
According to the website, AT&T outages hit at 31,532 customers around 4:26 a.m. ET and continue to peak with 31,904 outages reported at 6:27 a.m. ET.
The most reported AT&T outage locations according to DownDetector.com include:
Atlanta
Dallas
Chicago
Houston
Indianapolis
Los Angeles
Louisville
San Antonio
San Francisco
Reports indicate 55% citing mobile phone issues, 37% choosing no signal and 8% claiming mobile internet problems.
Verizon outage today
As for Verizon, the outage hit 1,514 around 4:49 a.m. ET but spiked to 1,684 as of 6:25 a.m. ET.
The most reported Verizon outage locations according to DownDetector.com include:
Atlanta
Brooklyn
Chicago
Dallas
Houston
Indianapolis
Los Angeles
New York City
Philadelphia
Reports indictate 61% citing mobile phone issues, 21% claiming no signal and 18% choosing 5G Home Internet problems.
Internet outage map
