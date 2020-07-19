Is ‘cancel culture’ really a threat to free speech?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

The phrase “Twitter, do your thing” can set off a potentially powerful series of events in what has become a repeated online phenomenon: A person or brand does something considered offensive or problematic, a social media user posts about it and the incident snowballs across the internet, allowing countless people to put pressure on a person or organization until that entity is “canceled.”

The idea of “cancel culture” — first coined by Black Twitter users — dates back to 2015 and began as a means of calling out friends or acquaintances. Since then it has evolved to targeting the powerful, sometimes with highly effective results (for example, the #MeToo movement and #OscarsSoWhite campaign). Public shaming is in no way new, but the internet has made the process of “canceling” even more potent and widespread.

More recently, the phenomenon has led to firings, resignations and boycotts amid the country’s shifting views on race. TV shows were pulled off the air because of onscreen depictions of police. Writers lost or left their jobs at prominent publications because of their controversial views. Non-celebrities have also become entangled. A Boeing executive resigned over a 33-year-old article arguing that women should not serve in combat. A young democratic socialist lost his job at a data science firm after tweeting the results of a study about race riots.

A fiery debate erupted over a letter published in Harper’s magazine that warned of the dangers of “ideological conformity.” Signed by more than 150 influential journalists and academics, the Harper’s letter effectively argued for the end of cancel culture and received a great deal of backlash online.

Why there’s debate

The debate over cancel culture centers around whether mass public criticism furthers the cause of justice or if it represents a misinformed online witchhunt that poses a threat to free speech. The phenomenon has been criticized by prominent politicians on both sides of the aisle — President Trump called it “the very definition of totalitarianism,” and former President Barack Obama said there are “ambiguities” that should be considered when criticizing people’s wrongdoing.

Critics of cancel culture say it threatens freedom of speech and open debate. If people have to worry about personal or professional repercussions for what they say, ideas won’t be fully examined, they argue. Disagreement is fine, but “canceling” someone goes too far and only denies people the opportunity to grow and have their opinions change over time. Another group says cancel culture rarely results in real systemic change and can even let companies off the hook by making small moves, like disciplining or firing a single employee, instead of addressing larger organizational issues. There are also times when the online mob acts on incomplete information, like the case of a viral video of a young woman at a boarded-up store.

Proponents of cancel culture argue that it serves to reverse deeply entrenched power structures. Social media empowers those whose voices have been historically silenced by providing them a platform to hold large companies and public figures accountable. Those who are upset by cancel culture, they argue, are the elite who are, for the first time, being held to account, they say.

Others argue that there is no such thing as cancel culture and that the phrase has been invented to make worthwhile criticism seem somehow new or exotic. One bad news cycle is rarely enough to end the career or threaten the financial stability of influential figures, they argue. For example, it’s unlikely that someone like “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling will ever truly get “canceled,” but it is important that she be taken to task for her repeated statements criticizing transgender people, her critics argue.

Perspectives

Cancel culture threatens moral evolution and free speech

“There is no way we can evolve into a more tolerant society if all people are deemed irremediably racist for things they wrote as teenagers and if major publications target non-public figures. Beyond that, however, the spirit of open speech and debate, in which there is an exchange of a wide array of ideas, is crucial to the survival of the republic.” — Editorial, Washington Examiner