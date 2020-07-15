Can the U.S. economy hold up against the pandemic?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

The coronavirus pandemic is, first and foremost, a health crisis, but it has also had a profound economic impact. The unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5 percent in February. By April, amid a nationwide shutdown to stem the spread of the virus, it had risen to 14.7 percent, the highest rate since the Great Depression. Before the outbreak, the U.S. economy had been enjoying the longest period of growth in history.

The current recession is different from other recent downturns, like the 2008 financial collapse, which saw a more gradual decline caused by instability within the economy itself. The virus, however, caused the economy to collapse almost overnight. Some economic indicators rebounded strongly as lockdowns were lifted in parts of the country, raising hopes of a V-shaped recovery in which things return to normal as rapidly as they had declined. President Trump called the economy “a rocket ship” after the release of promising unemployment numbers in early June.

Despite those gains, there are signs that the recovery is stalling as the number of COVID-19 cases spike in several parts of the country. It’s too soon to know the full economic impact of major outbreaks that have hit states like Arizona, Florida and California. But some economists have expressed concern that the economy may be on the brink of a true collapse.

Why there’s debate

Though the recent resurgence in the virus may make a V-shaped recovery unlikely, there are still reasons for optimism. Though key economic indicators like unemployment and consumer spending suggest a dire scenario, the actual impact of the downturn on Americans may be less extreme than those numbers may indicate.

A $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March — which included $1,200 direct payments, boosted unemployment payments by $600 a week and hundreds of billions of dollars in loans for businesses — has been credited with preventing the worst-case scenario for the economy over the past few months. Bans on evictions at the federal and state level, along with mortgage relief, have helped struggling families remain in their homes. The stock market has regained most of the losses it suffered at the onset of the pandemic.

These hopeful signs may be hiding the true state of an economy on the brink of another major crash that sends the country into a depression, some economists fear. One of the major reasons for concern is the end of many measures that have kept the nation afloat. Enhanced unemployment is set to expire at the end of July, and the loans may not be enough for businesses to keep their doors open. Eviction moratoriums are also due to end soon. State budgets have cratered because of lost tax revenue.

It’s unclear whether Congress would be willing to spend more money to keep these programs running and bail out states. A worst-case scenario envisioned by economists could see federal assistance drying up at the same time businesses begin to shut down en mass, state government jobs disappear and millions of Americans lose their homes. The combined result of all these crises hitting at once could even spark another financial collapse like the one that caused the Great Recession, experts fear.

What’s next

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill in May that would, among other things, extend enhanced unemployment and provide another round of stimulus checks. The Republicans in the Senate and the Trump administration appear to be eyeing a smaller package that totals less than $1 trillion. A final stimulus bill is expected by the end of the month, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

Perspectives

The economy is on the brink of collapse

“The U.S. economy right now is like a jumbo jet that’s in a steady glide after both its engines flamed out. … It will likely crash into the side of a mountain.” — Tom Gara, BuzzFeed

The current crisis is so unique, all forecasts are essentially guesses

“There are lots of economists, analysts and experts pontificating on the future of the U.S. economy. Don’t believe any of them. No one really knows.” — Gene Marks, The Guardian