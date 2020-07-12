What do dueling crises reveal about American exceptionalism?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

When President Ronald Reagan left office, he defined America as a “shining city on a hill,” a country that other nations would look to as a model of prosperity and freedom. Reagan, like many other presidents and politicians, lauded the country for its “American exceptionalism,” the set of beliefs that the country’s history, values and politics make it distinct and worthy of respect and leadership on the world stage.

But amid dueling crises — the coronavirus pandemic and the racial reckoning — belief in American exceptionalism has been deeply shaken. A staggering 62 percent of Americans no longer see their country as the “shining city on a hill” that Reagan once imagined, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll revealed. Outside the U.S., Europeans’ trust in America has also deteriorated, according to a European Council on Foreign Relations poll.

Americans are facing the highest coronavirus case count and death toll in the world, a lack of national pandemic strategy and a financial crisis, while grappling with the country’s dark racial legacy. Doctors lack proper personal protective equipment, governors have been left to handle their states’ responses without much aid from the federal government, and hospitals in multiple states have been overwhelmed to the point of having no ICU beds. The pandemic’s effects on health and unemployment have hit communities of color the hardest, especially Black, Latino and Native American populations. And months into the crisis, Americans marched for racial justice as the protests against the police killings of Black Americans became what may be the largest protest movement in the history of the country.

Why there’s debate

The U.S. coronavirus response and the racial reckoning have brought into question where America stands on the world stage. Most agree — and polls show — that the U.S.’s response to the pandemic has negatively affected its global reputation.

Some believe this is the end of American exceptionalism. They say the public health crisis marks the end of America’s status as a superpower, as international health experts criticize the country’s virus response. They point to many pandemic response failures — from the country’s inability to produce even the most basic medical equipment for its health care workers to its struggle to restart sports. It’s time for America to learn from the rest of the world on the coronavirus response, they say. America’s standing in the world order may shift soon, they warn, pointing to the possibility of the crash of the U.S. dollar and the decline of the value of an American passport.

Others point to America’s failures to grapple with its racist past. They say the structures that caused the racial injustice now being protested have been in place for decades, and the pandemic and recent police killings of Black Americans simply forced them into the spotlight, causing many white Americans to reckon with them for the first time. American exceptionalism has always been hypocritical, they say, arguing that the country struggles to fix its own problems while proclaiming its superiority to the rest of the world.

But while the pandemic has mostly brought pity and criticism from other nations and frustration within American borders, the mass protests for racial justice have also brought, for some, a reason to hope. When thousands of Americans marched for justice, citizens of other countries followed suit, spilling into the streets. Some say this shows that other nations still look at America as a model for social change. The decline of American exceptionalism, they say, could ultimately be what makes the country stronger than ever before.

What’s next

Experts don’t believe the coronavirus pandemic will end until a successful vaccine is developed. Though protests for racial justice are slowing, changes are rippling through society, from the toppling of Confederate statues to countless promises of corporate diversity initiatives. In November, Americans will vote in the presidential election, which will likely have a significant impact on the country’s next steps in response to the pandemic and the racial justice movement.