Should face masks be mandatory nationwide?

Face masks have been at the center of a debate over the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic since the early days of the outbreak.

In March, public health officials told Americans not to buy masks because their effectiveness in preventing viral transmission was unproven and out of fear that there would be mask shortages for health care workers. A growing body of scientific evidence has led many epidemiologists to believe that the early messaging on masks was faulty. The past few months have provided ample evidence that widespread mask wearing could play a significant role in controlling the outbreak.

In response, an increasing number of state and local governments have made masks mandatory for all indoor activities and outdoor activities when social distancing isn’t possible. These orders have been met with vocal resistance. Viral videos of confrontations at stores involving customers who refuse to wear a mask surface regularly. Some local law enforcement officials have defied governors by refusing to enforce mask rules.

Despite the pushback, some lawmakers have called for a nationwide mask mandate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a federal mask requirement is “long overdue.” The Democratic governors of New Jersey and Illinois have also called for a national mandate. Both President Trump and Vice President Pence have expressed opposition to the idea. “Certainly a national mandate is not in order,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said.

Advocates for a national mask mandate say it would make a major difference in the country’s ability to control the virus and allow for other restrictions to be lifted. One study predicted that widespread mask wearing could save up to 33,000 lives by October. A small number of people who aggressively oppose mask rules shouldn’t be allowed to dictate policies that could benefit all Americans, supporters argue.

Having mask rules be decided by state and city governments undercuts what should be a national strategy for fighting the outbreak and creates room for local officials to make unsafe decisions based on political pressure, some experts say. A mask mandate could also have a major economic impact. Masks would make it possible to safely reopen more businesses and prevent an even more severe economic downturn, one analysis found.

The most vocal opponents of mask requirements say the rules are a violation of personal freedom. There are also questions about whether a national mask mandate would make much of a difference in preventing viral spread. Many of the most affected parts of the country already require masks. Forcing a mandate for people in areas with few cases would be unnecessary government overreach, some argue.

Others say a federal mandate would be pointless, and that opinions on masks are so entrenched for many people at this point, even a new nationwide rule is unlikely to change minds and may even cause a backlash.

Wearing a mask is a small inconvenience with enormous benefits

“Now I understand, sometimes masks can be a little uncomfortable. But the bottom line is that we know that masks reduce infections and they save lives. ... These are basic public health measures that I think should be implemented across the country. It’s not that inconvenient. And if it helps us stay open and avoid our hospitals getting overwhelmed, it feels to me like it’s well worth the cost.” — Dr. Ashish Jha to “Today”

A mask mandate might have prevented the current surge in coronavirus cases

“I’ve spoken to several infectious disease experts who say that if we had had a national mask mandate as the shelter-in-place restrictions were lifted, we may not be in the situation that we’re in now with this continued rise in cases.” — Allison Aubrey, NPR

The politicization of masks has made the pandemic much worse than it needed to be

“Like too much else in our country, this issue has been politicized, egged on by a president whose inexplicable refusal to wear a mask sets a terrible example. Unfortunately, his actions gave cover for too many Republican governors to bow to the strident voices opposed to government restrictions on personal liberty, rather than calling on all of us to act on our personal responsibility to protect others.” — Karen Hughes, Washington Post