Is the $600 unemployment bonus helping or hurting?

What’s happening

In late March, Congress passed the largest stimulus package in American history in an effort to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the most important elements of the massive $2 trillion bill was a provision that boosted unemployment insurance benefits for those who lost work because of stay-at-home orders designed to limit the spread of the virus.

Nearly 39 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past nine weeks. The benefits

are designed to replace a certain percentage of an unemployed worker’s lost income. The amount of money given out can vary significantly from state to state, from an average of $213 a week in Mississippi to $555 in Massachusetts. The stimulus bill added an extra $600 a week from the federal government to each of those state payments.

Those enhanced benefits are scheduled to end July 31 unless Congress votes to extend them. The issue is likely to be one of the key points of contention as Congress considers its next stimulus bill in the coming weeks. House Democrats passed a bill that would continue the $600 bonus through the end of January. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the GOP would allow an extension “over our dead bodies.”

Why there’s debate

Opposition to extending the enhanced benefits centers mostly around the claim that the program will hold back the country’s economic recovery by giving people an incentive to stay home rather than go back to work. When combined with the average payout from states, a large number of workers are actually making more money on unemployment than they would if were to return to their jobs. Workers typically lose their benefits if they turn down a “suitable” job offer, but some conservatives worry that the scale of joblessness in the country would make that provision impossible to enforce.

This imbalance will ultimately cause businesses to suffer, Republican lawmakers argue, if employees refuse to accept what would effectively be a pay cut by going back to work when stay-at-home orders are lifted. The situation could also create resentment among the millions of essential workers who have remained on the job during the crisis for less pay than those who were laid off.

Proponents of continuing the enhanced payments say the extra money has helped stave off an even more severe economic collapse. Despite unemployment at levels not seen since the Great Depression, many people have been able to make ends meet thanks to the boost in benefits. The larger checks also mean people have money to spend, which helps businesses stay afloat. If the extra funds go away, the country could see a wave of evictions, foreclosures and other secondary economic impacts that result in a prolonged and severe recession, some economists have warned.

Others say incentives that compel workers to stay home are an important part of limiting the spread of coronavirus, which they see as the No. 1 priority. Not only would extending the enhanced benefits save lives, but lessening the severity of the outbreak would also ultimately benefit the economy more than a premature rush to push people back into the workplace, some public health experts say.

What’s next

Republicans in the Senate have yet to release a plan for what might be in their next stimulus package, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it “won't look anything like” the bill passed by Democrats in the House. The earliest any legislation could move forward will be the first week of June, when senators return from a weeklong recess.

Perspectives

Letting the extra benefits expire would cause a major shock in the economy

“When people’s incomes are stabilized, they pay their bills on time... and keep buying things. Since most workers who’ve been laid off are at the low end of the income spectrum and thus eligible for generous unemployment insurance benefits, the country has mostly avoided secondary shocks that would further exacerbate economic problems. So far.” — Matthew Yglesias, Vox

Generous benefits create backwards incentives that hurt the economy

“It’s obvious that this level of aid really disincentivizes productive activity in the market and it puts business owners in a terrible situation. A lot of small business owners, they are getting that green light to start reopening, but they’re worried that their employees may prefer to stay home and get paid for that.” — Kristin Tate, Fox News