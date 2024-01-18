Israel fighting 'for the entire universe'; hostage Kfir Bibas first birthday: Live updates

Israel's president dismissed the global outcry for peace in Gaza on Thursday, saying Israelis have lost trust in the peace process "because they see that terror is glorified" by neighboring countries.

President Isaac Herzog, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, said Israelis are consumed by concerns they will be attacked from the north, south or east.

“If you ask an average Israeli now about his mental state, nobody in his right mind is willing right now to think about what will be the solution of the peace agreements,” Herzog said. "Everybody wants to know, can we be promised real safety in the future?”

Most governments agree that lasting Israeli security will require recognition of a Palestinian state. Saudi Arabia announced this week it was willing to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a pathway toward Palestinian statehood. Israel, unwilling to cede control of security in Gaza and the West Bank, has rejected such overtures. Herzog said Israel's destructive effort to crush Hamas should be supported globally.

"We are fighting a war for the entire universe, for the free world," Herzog said. "If Israel was not there, Europe will be next because these barbaric jihadists want to get all of us out of the region and wants to get Europe out of its place as well. And the United States is next."

Developments:

∎Eight Palestinian gunmen were killed in a "counter-terror operation" in the West Bank’s Tulkarem refugee camp, the Israeli military said. Dozens of hidden explosives were found and 15 wanted Palestinians were arrested, the military said.

∎ Police agreed to allow an anti-war protest Saturday in Haifa's Paris Square. The protest, the city's first since the war began Oct. 7, will be limited to 700 demonstrators.

2 hostages were murdered after being featured in Hamas video, kibbutz says

Youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas, marks 1st birthday today

The extended family and supporters of Kfir Bibas, the youngest of 136 hostages believed remaining in Hamas custody, will gather to mark his first birthday at so-called Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. Children's entertainers were scheduled to perform at the event, which also will serve as a protest urging the government to do more to free the captives.

Kfir, his brother Ariel, 4, and parents, Shiri and Yarden, were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7 as the deadly, Hamas-led rampage into Israel was unfolding. None have been released. More than 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 hostage seized that day. More than 24,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since.

The Hostages and Missing Family's Forum, a sponsor of the event, posted a statement directed at Kfir saying it was "heartbroken" at the way the world has treated him.

"You deserve all the tenderness, warmth, and love there is in our world," the statement said. "Kfir, know that all of this beauty is waiting for you at home. The world has so much more than cruelty and fear to offer you. Free Kfir, save him and all the hostages before it's too late."

At least 9 dead after Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes in Iran

Pakistan’s air force launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran Thursday, killing at least nine people two days after Iran struck at separatist camps in Pakistan. Both attacks appeared to target two Baluch militant groups with similar separatist goals on both sides of the border, and each country has accused the other of providing safe haven to the militants. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described their attack Thursday as “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted, precision" strikes that were not directed at Iran itself.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats," the statement said.

The Baluch Liberation Army, an ethnic separatist group that's operated in the region since 2000, said in a statement the strikes targeted and killed its people.

“Pakistan will have to pay a price for it," the group warned.

