Israel will pause fighting during Ramadan if deal is reached, Biden says: Live updates

Israel has agreed to halt its military offensive in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this year on March 10, if a hostage deal is reached in the coming days, President Joe Biden has said.

"Ramadan is coming up, and there’s been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well in order to give us time to get all the hostages out,” Biden said during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that was recorded Monday.

Biden also said Monday that negotiations were going well and that he hopes a deal for a halt in fighting and the release of hostages may come as soon as the "end of the weekend."

"My national security adviser tells me that we’re close, we’re close, we’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a cease-fire,” Biden said.

The news of a possible cease-fire deal comes as Israel has been prepping for an invasion of Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip where over 1 million Palestinians are taking shelter. The Israeli military calls the crowded city Hamas' final stronghold.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend that no matter whether a hostage deal is reached, it would only delay its invasion of Rafah. He said once the Rafah operation begins, victory would be just weeks away.

Israel's War Cabinet on Monday was presented with the military's double-plan to evacuate Rafah before launching its invasion. It's unclear whether the plan has been approved.

Palestinians look at the rubble of their house which was destroyed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 27, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died in the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. On Oct. 7, Hamas and other militant groups stormed Israeli border communities, killed about 1,200 people and took 250 people captive, triggering the war.

∎ Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinian men early Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities said. The military wing of the militant group Islamic Jihad claimed the three as members. One of those killed, identified as Mohammed Daraghmeh, 26, was a co-founder of the local branch of Islamic Jihad in the northern town of Tubas, the group said.

∎ Several animals at a zoo in Gaza have reportedly died from starvation, according to Al Jazeera, which said the ongoing siege and fighting prevented staff from being able to feed the animals.

Qatar says there's been no breakthrough in a deal, but it's 'optimistic'

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said at a news conference on Tuesday that there has not been a breakthrough in negotiations, but Qatar is "optimistic" about where things stand.

His comments came after Biden said he hopes to see a deal by Monday and that Israeli officials have agreed to halt fighting during Ramadan if an agreement is brokered.

The deal, which is being pushed by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt and being considered by Hamas, includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages as well as the release of up to 300 Palestinians, mostly children, women and older people, being held in Israeli prisons, The Associated Press reported, citing an Egyptian official.

Contributing: Associated Press

