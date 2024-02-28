Last hospital in northern Gaza shuts down: No food, fuel or medical supplies. Live updates

The last functioning hospital in northern Gaza Strip shut down Wednesday because of a severe shortage of fuel and medical supplies, a top official at Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia announced.

Dr. Muhammad Salha, director of the hospital's monitoring and evaluation department, said the hospital was depleted during an Israeli siege that lasted for 18 days during which several staff members were killed. The shutdown "will lead to a complete deprivation of basic health services for citizens, especially in light of the cessation of service by all hospitals in the north," Salha said in a statement to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Salha appealed to all international, humanitarian and human rights organizations to put pressure on the occupation to supply the hospital with food, medical supplies and fuel.

U.N. relief agencies voiced frustration as recently as Tuesday over continuing restrictions they face from the Israeli military while trying to get supplies into hospitals throughout Gaza − and patients out of them. Aid convoys have "come under fire and are systematically denied access to people in need,” the U.N. Humanitarian Country Team in Palestine said in a statement.

Developments:

∎ The families of militant-held hostages began a four-day march bound for Jerusalem from Kibbutz Re’im, where hundreds of Israelis were killed at a music festival during the Oct. 7 attack. They marched with a banner reading “united to free the hostages.”

∎ Israel, Jordan, France, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the U.S. completed an airdrop of 160 packages of food and medical equipment the southern Gaza Strip and the Jordanian Field Hospital in Khan Younis, the Israeli military said.

'Not interested': Biden says a Gaza truce is near; Hamas begs to differ

Egyptian president expects cease-fire deal within days

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Wednesday that a cease-fire will be reached in the Gaza Strip within a few days, the Saudi media outlet Al-Hadath reported. Also Wednesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said the militant group is showing flexibility in Gaza negotiations in order to "put an end to its great pain and its grave sacrifices in the war of brutal genocide against it." But he also said militants were ready to continue the fight.

President Joe Biden said he hoped a deal would be reached within the next week before the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan. But Ahmad Abdul Hadi, Hamas' representative in Lebanon, said Tuesday that the militant group was "not interested" in the lastest proposal, according to the Pan-Arab TV channel Al Mayadeen.

The proposal put forward by the U.S., Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Paris last weekend included the release of up to 40 women and older hostages as well as the release of up to 300 Palestinians, mostly children, women and older people being held in Israeli prisons, The Associated Press reported.

