Jackson area schools prepare for possible severe weather Friday morning

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency upgraded its assessment of severe weather from "slight" to "enhanced" for most of the state for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area schools are keeping an eye on the weather as emergency officials warned of possible damaging winds and rains overnight tonight and into the morning hours on Friday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported the risk of severe weather overnight was upgraded Thursday afternoon.

"There's an enhanced risk for a large portion of the state," MEMA said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Risks include widespread damaging winds from 60 to 80 mph and numerous power outages. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out."

Rankin County schools watching weather overnight

Rankin County School District officials are "closely monitoring the forecast for potential severe weather in our area."

"In collaboration with Rankin County Emergency Management officials and the National Weather Service, we are dedicated to prioritizing safety in our decision-making process," the district announced on Facebook. "At this time, we will continue with a normal school day schedule tomorrow."

— Ross Reily, Clarion Ledger

Madison County schools monitoring weather

Madison County School District officials said they will continue to monitor the weather. They encouraged parents to say weather aware by following local news and the district's website and social media.

"MCS will make a decision regarding any possible school schedule changes as more accurate information about the projected timing and intensity of the storms becomes available," the district reported. "In the meantime, please remember to charge school devices as a precaution."

— Ross Reily, Clarion Ledger

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Jackson metro schools watching severe weather possibility