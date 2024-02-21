Jackson MS water system faces second takeover attempt in Mississippi Legislature

State lawmakers are considering legislation that would create a utility authority to oversee Jackson's beleaguered water system.

The Mississippi Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee on Wednesday moved forward a bill for the second year in a row that would establish a water utility authority for the Jackson Water system.

However, the bill already faces fierce opposition from Sen. David Blount, D-Hinds County, who said he was not even aware of the bill seeking to affect his district prior to the Wednesday meeting.

“Here we go again”

“Here we go again,” Blount said. “This is a bill that is focused solely on where I live, where I represent, and this is my first time seeing it. There have been no conversations about this bill with anybody in the Legislature, anybody in leadership, anyone who represents the area affected by this bill.”

In 2022, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, which treats water for much of Jackson and surrounding cities for drinking, bathing and cooking, completely failed after the Pearl River flooded due to heavy rainfall. The ensuing crisis caused repeated outages for the city’s 150,000 residents who went days and weeks without water to drink, cook, bathe or flush toilets.

Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, addresses Senate members regarding a bill he authored to set up a nonprofit regional governing board for the Jackson water system at the Capitol in Jackson in 2023. Parker is now pushing for the legislation again this year.

The United States Justice Department, as a result, stepped in and appointed Third Party Water Manager Ted Henifin to oversee the system and Henifin subsequently created the management organization JXN Water. Currently no concrete timeline exists on when the federal government will relinquish control of the city’s water utility. In July 2023, the DOJ also gave Henifin management of the city’s sewer maintenance.

During Wednesday's meeting, bill sponsor and AET Chair David Parker, R-Olive Branch, told fellow lawmakers the bill that failed in the House last year would seek to establish a public utility authority with a nine-person board, as well as a president to shadow Henifin until the federal government may agree to sell back the system over to the city or state.

“As this moves along, what I think is going to happen is as conditions get better, people move on,” Parker said. “There's less talk about (the water crisis) in the Capitol this year than there was last year. I think to not move forward and to kick the can further down the road is going to make the can harder to kick, and it's going to make it a more difficult process as we go along.”

Of the nine board members the legislation would create, five would be appointed by the governor, consisting of a restaurant owner, an owner of a non-healthcare business with no less than 200 employees, an employee of a local nonprofit, a clergy member who leads a group of people in faith and another person who just lives in Jackson.

Another four members would be appointed by the lieutenant governor, and those members would consist of a small business owner, a healthcare business employee, an employee of a post-secondary school and another at-large resident of Jackson.

The president would be appointed by the board in conjunction with approval from a federal court under DOJ. Parker said in conversations he has had with officials, it has been indicated that the federal court could sell back the water system by around 2027.

Opposition to the takeover

Blount, who has been representing Hinds County for 17 years, told Parker he thought his bill came far too early, and that Jackson residents are currently satisfied with JXN Water and Henifin at the helm of the city’s water system for the time being.

“The basic effect of this bill for the next three-to-four years is nothing at all,” Blount said. “Judge Wingate has appointed Ted Henifin as the third-party operator, and I think he is doing a good job … This bill is too early, and when it is time to come to a solution, that solution needs to come from the people who live here.”

Without mincing words, Parker fired back at Blount with a retort of his own, claiming the bill would do nothing but good for Jackson and surrounding areas that use the city’s water utility.

“I am of the belief that when you move into this system," Parker said, "you have every single right that someone else has in this system that has lived here longer because when you get the water for this system every day like I do and like my daughter does in this system, we have the ability and the right to make considerations and judgments about what needs to be done.”

Parker said that Blount did not come to speak with him about the bill last year even after he had become aware of it.

“I will say that last session, there was not a time that you walked into my office to sit down and talk about this bill after I introduced it,” Parker said.

Last year, the bill faced large opposition from Senate Democrats, passing by a 34-15 vote before heading over to the House. Upon arrival, the bill was amended to accommodate both legislative and local opposition from City of Jackson officials, but the legislation was never brought up for full consideration.

The new bill will now be taken up and considered by the full Senate.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

