Jackson MS water system takeover by state supported by water administrator Ted Henifin

Ted Henifin, Jackson's third-party water administrator, said he's in favor of a potential bill that would give the state the power to take over Jackson's water system, instead of returning it back to the city.

Henifin is planning to meet with state legislators next week to discuss Senate Bill 2628, which would create a water authority consisting of a nine-member board and a president appointed by the governor and the lieutenant governor. It would also require approval from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“After reviewing SB 2628, I believe this is a great foundation. It appears that many of the comments I provided during the last session regarding the bill introduced in 2023 were taken to heart and this bill now includes many of the suggestions I made at that time,” Henifin said in a press release. “The bill identifies a need for appropriations, but I recommend defining a specific dollar figure to fund start-up costs for the authority be included in the FY 2025 state budget.”

Henifin said he supports multiple elements of the bill, including:

All Federal funds received to date to be spent according to the direction of the ITPM and the Court

The authority assumes ownership and operations and maintenance upon the date of termination of the Order or earlier as ordered by the court

The authority can issue bonds

The authority develops own procedures for procurements less than $1 million

The authority would consult with the court in appointing a president (paid for by state) and to serve as ITPM’s deputy in the transition

Authorizes the Mississippi SRF program to loan funds at zero percent with a 40-year term to make such purchase

Board serves without salary

Employees of the authority serve at will and pleasure of president who sets compensation and benefits

A nine-member board from very specific constituencies – five appointed by Governor and four by Lt. Governor

Set rates subject to PSC review – PSC shall defer to Authority’s determination of what rates are just and reasonable absent a showing of manifest error

State provides surety for short-term borrowing through 2029

The bill authorizes the authority to purchase the water and sewer assets at fair market value

Senate Bill 2628, sponsored by Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, the bill would seek to establish a public utility authority with the nine-person board, as well as a president to shadow Henifin until the federal government may agree to turn back the system over to the city or state.

The bill was passed through the Senate during the 2023 legislative session but failed in the House after lawmakers tried to amend provisions of the bill to appease local opposition from Jackson delegates and city officials.

Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, is already a fierce opponent of the bill, and told lawmakers Thursday of the Monday meeting where Henifin intends to give updates on the city’s water system.

In 2022, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, which treats water for much of Jackson and surrounding cities for drinking, bathing and cooking, completely failed after the Pearl River flooded due to heavy rainfall. The ensuing crisis caused repeated outages for the city’s 150,000 residents who went days and weeks without water to drink, cook, bathe or flush toilets.

The United States Justice Department, as a result, stepped in and appointed Third Party Water Manager Ted Henifin to oversee the system, and Henifin subsequently created the management organization JXN Water. Currently no concrete timeline exists on when the federal government will relinquish control of the city’s water utility. In July 2023, the DOJ also gave Henifin management of the city’s sewer maintenance.

