'Out of the Jaws of Hell!': Kentucky’s history of anti-slavery prisoners must not be forgotten

A list of names of former Kentucky slaves is engraved into a bench at the (Un)Known Project site on Juneteenth. June 19, 2021

After serving 12 years behind prison walls, Rev. Calvin Fairbank was set free in 1864. Once he reached Ohio soil he shouted, “Out of the mouth of death! Out of the jaws of Hell!” The northern clergyman was but one of nearly 60 men and women, on both sides of the color line, to serve time in the Kentucky Penitentiary for the “crime” of helping the enslaved escape to freedom.

Throughout the antebellum era, the criminal justice system was slavery’s main line of defense in Kentucky. With the rise of the anti-slavery movement, Kentucky lawmakers revised the criminal code in 1830 to provide for a sentence of from two to 20 years confinement for those convicted of “Seducing or Enticing Any Slave to Leave His Lawful Owner.”

An ardent abolitionist, Fairbank actually served two prison terms in Kentucky. In 1845, both he and Delia Webster were convicted in the Fayette County for engineering the escape of a Black family. Both were eventually pardoned but Fairbank resumed his activities and in 1852 was convicted in Jefferson County for aiding the escape of an enslaved woman and sentenced to serve 15 years.

Fairbank later claimed that during one eight-year period he suffered 35,150 lashes from the whip. Thomas Brown, who was convicted in Union County, described similar treatment during his confinement from 1855 to 1857. The 60-year-old Irish immigrant claimed to have been flogged until his blood stained the prison floor because he failed to work fast enough.

Elijah Anderson, a free man of color, was one of the most active Underground Railroad Conductors in the Ohio River Valley throughout the 1840s and 1850s. While on a mission to Kentucky, Anderson was betrayed to Louisville police officers by a Black man for the price on his head. He was convicted in Trimble County in 1857 and sentenced to eight years confinement.

Anderson’s daughter Martha, who later became a teacher in the Freedom Bureau School at Frankfort, relayed that her father was spared harsh treatment because the warden valued his skills as a prison blacksmith. Nevertheless, Anderson died in his cell from heart disease on March 4, 1861—the day Lincoln gave his inaugural address in Washington.

Many heroes were lost in the anti-slavery crusade

Fairbank, Webster, Brown and Anderson were warriors in the anti-slavery crusade. However, many others lost their freedom in a desperate attempt to rescue family and loved ones from bondage. Historian Pen Bogert has documented over 25 convictions in Jefferson County alone between 1844 and 1865. These prisoners included nine white men, nine free men of color, three free women of color and four white women.

One of the most tragic stories centers on the fate of Julett Miles, a free woman of color who lived in Clermont County, Ohio. She was once the enslaved nurse of the noted Kentucky abolitionist, John G. Fee who helped her gain her freedom. In 1858, she learned that her ten children and grandchildren still enslaved in Kentucky were being sent to New Orleans. The desperate woman was arrested attempting to lead her family to freedom. Convicted in the Bracken Circuit Court in 1859, Julett was sentenced to three years. She was later found dead in her cell, a suspected suicide by poison.

Ironically the last “Slave Stealer,” a Union soldier from Ohio named David C. McDonald, did not taste freedom until 1870—over five years after the death of slavery. Of the nearly 60 prisoners, seven men and one woman died in confinement. As we celebrate Black History Month it is only fitting that we remember the courage and sacrifice of those whose names have been lost to history. Their forgotten ordeal reflects the heart and soul of the anti-slavery struggle.

James M. Prichard received a B. A. and an M.A. in History from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He supervised the Kentucky State Archives Research Room from 1985 to 2008 and was employed as Special Collections cataloger at The Filson Historical Society in Louisville, Kentucky from 2013 to 2022.

Prichard co-authored with John B. Wells III, 10th Kentucky Cavalry, C.S.A (Baltimore, Md.: Gateway Press, 1996) and author of Embattled Capital: Frankfort, Kentucky in the Civil War (Frankfort: Frankfort Heritage Press, 2014). Presently working on a book length study of guerrilla warfare in eastern Kentucky and a scholarly article on those Abolitionists confined in the Kentucky State Penitentiary for aiding fugitive slaves.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Black History Month: Kentucky's anti-slavery heroes must be remembered