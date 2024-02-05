Jeff Landry wants to send Louisiana National Guard troops to Texas border to stop migrants

Gov. Jeff Landry said he will explore options to send Louisiana National Guard troops to Texas to assist that state in securing its southern border with Mexico as Gov. Greg Abbott escalates his effort to expand Texas' authority in managing border security.

Landry and 12 other Republicans governors joined Abbott Sunday for a press conference at Eagle Pass, which has become a flashpoint in the debate on how far Texas can go in an effort to curb the massive influx of migrants that is generally considered a federal responsibility.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that federal border agents could cut state-installed razor wire along the Rio Grande River at Eagle pass.

Abbott and other Republican governors and GOP members of Congress have accused Democratic President Joe Biden of failing to take meaningful action to slow illegal immigration on the U.S. southern border.

“What we saw and learned (Sunday) makes one thing very clear: the Biden Administration has completely abdicated its responsibility to enforce the immigration laws on the books," Landry said in a statement. "Our open borders allow drugs and human trafficking to flow into our communities, putting our entire country at risk.

Louisiana Gov. Landry speaks with Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer Sunday, Feb. 4, at Eagle Pass, Texas, where he joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a press conference about border security.

"When in trouble, our neighbors in Texas have always opened their arms to us. Now it’s time we return the favor. I look forward to working with our legislative leadership to find a way to send our National Guard troops to the southern border to support Texas. The rule of law must be enforced."

Last month Landry was among 25 Republican governors who signed a letter statement backing Abbott in his bitter fight against the federal government over border control.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border," the 25 Republican governors said in their letter.

In a post pinned to his social media X account on Jan. 25, Landry said: "Louisiana stands with Texas. Enough is enough."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Governor wants to send Louisiana National Guard troops to Texas border