The Jeffrey Epstein list should start being released today. Some big names are expected

The names of nearly 200 friends, associates, victims, and opponents of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will begin to be released Wednesday, a senior court official told USA Today.

The list of names, which is believed to include top figures in entertainment, politics, and business, were culled from hundreds of sealed court filings about Epstein, the accused sex trafficker who hanged himself inside a jail cell in 2019.

"The unsealing should begin today," Edward Friedland, district executive at the U.S. district court in Manhattan, told USA TODAY.

A raft of prominent figures, including former presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew have been linked to Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted in 2022 of sex trafficking girls for Epstein and is serving a 20 year sentence.

The sealed documents containing the names were part of a defamation lawsuit brought by one of their accusers, Virginia Giuffre. Until now, people mentioned in the public documents from the case have been masked by the names "John Doe" and "Jane Doe."

Friedland said a small number of people, referred to as "Does," have been put on hold until at least Jan. 22. With the exception of those "Does," "the unsealing process will begin today."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will Jeffrey Epstein list come out? Starting today, official says