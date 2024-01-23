Jennifer Crumbley asks judge to order son to testify as jury selection begins

Jennifer Crumbley wants the judge to order her son to testify at her trial, along with three psychiatrists he spoke to following the deadly mass shooting he carried out at Oxford High School in 2021, according to a new court filing.

While waiting for jury selection to begin Tuesday, the filing shows, the mom got bad news at 9:29 a.m. That's when her lawyer got an email from her son's lawyers, "confirming that the shooter will not waive any privilege or confidentiality." That means he doesn't want any of his medical records used at his mom's trial on confidentiality grounds.

That would mean whatever he said to his psychiatrists is also off limits — though Jennifer Crumbley's lawyer has asked a judge to order the doctors to testify, maintaining her client will not get a fair trial without their testimony, or the testimony of her son.

Jennifer Crumbley is the first parent in America charged and tried in a mass school shooting. She and her husband, James, who goes to trial in March, are charged with involuntary manslaughter for buying their son the gun that he used in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting that left four people dead and injured six other students and a teacher.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning, with a pool of 300 prospective jurors summoned for the historic case, with both sides hoping to whittle that number down to 12 jurors who will decide the case, and five alternates.

Prosecutors are seeking to hold the parents responsible for the deaths of Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

"This trial is obviously very stressful for everyone involved," Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews said before the first set of 50 prospective jurors entered the room.

The battle over Ethan Crumbley's testimony

At issue for the mom's defense lawyer is that her son's text messages to a friend and journal entries are going to be admitted at trial. In those texts and his journal, her son claimed that his parents ignored his pleas to get him help for mental health issues, a theme the prosecution has been hammering since the parents were arrested more than two years ago.

The mom's lawyer, Shannon Smith, argues that if the prosecution gets to admit those text messages and journal entries, then she should be allowed an opportunity to rebut them. To do that, she argues, she must question the shooter and his psychiatrists about statements he allegedly made that contradict his claims that his parents ignored his pleas for help.

"The specific evidence would contradict claims in the text messages that have been deemed admissible between the shooter and his friend," Smith wrote, in her latest filing. "The statements that have been deemed admissible in the journal and the texts are tantamount to testimony by the shooter because they are being admitted as substantive evidence. As such, it is critical that defense counsel be able to impeach this crucial evidence, or it simply, cannot come in."

Smith stressed: "Failure to impeach the evidence from the text messages and journal entries will deprive Jennifer Crumbley of her constitutional rights. Specifically, she will be deprived of a fairtrial."

Psychiatrists' lawyers may ask that their testimony be blocked

In her filing, Smith also disclosed another development that caused her concern. On Monday, two lawyers from Easter Seals noted in a court filing that they are representing the shooter's two jail psychiatrists in light of the subpoenas they received to testify.

"It is anticipated they will be raising issues as to privilege and asking this Court to order whether or not the doctors can testify," wrote Smith, who urged the judge to order the psychiatrists to testify.

The shooter's mental health is a crucial factor in the mom's case as the prosecution has long argued that James and Jennifer Crumbley ignored a troubled son who was depressed, lonely and hallucinating. And instead of getting him help, they say, they bought him a gun — which he used in the shooting.

Here's why Ethan Crumbley's testimony is crucial to the parents' cases:

If he does not testify, the defense cannot question him about whether his parents influenced his decision to shoot up his school or played a role in the shooting — a topic he addressed at his sentencing hearing last month, when he told the judge: "We are all here because of me today … because of what I chose to do. … My parents did not know what I planned to do, they are not at fault."

The mom's lawyer argues that the shooter's medical records will also help bolster that claim. And interviews he had with psychiatrists can show that he is not reliable, Smith has previously argued in court records.

According to courtroom testimony and court records, the shooter made potentially damning admissions to one psychiatrist by allegedly stating that he never asked his parents for therapy, and admitted that he lied when he texted a friend about asking for such help.

"This information is clearly critical to the Crumbleys, who have been criticized repeatedly by the prosecution for not listening to the shooter’s request for therapy," Smith has argued in past court documents.

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 when he carried out the massacre, pleaded guilty to all his crimes and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole last month. He is appealing his sentence.

What the shooter wrote

Here are some of the text messages and journal entries that the defense maintains the shooter, his medical records and psychiatrists can help refute:

"I am mentally and physically dying," the shooter texted a friend one night, months before the shooting. "I am going to ask my parents to go to the doctor tomorrow … but this time I’m going to tell them about the voices."

"They make me feel like I'm the problem," the shooter texted the same friend in another exchange. "My mom makes everyone feel like a piece of s---. I actually asked my dad to take me to the doctor the other day, and he just gave me some pills and said to 'suck it up.' My mom laughed when i told her."

"I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history. I will kill everyone I f------ see," the shooter wrote in his journal. "I have fully mentally lost it after years of fighting my dark side. My parents won’t listen to me about help or a therapist."

"I have zero help with my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot the school. My parents won’t listen to me.” the shooter wrote in another journal entry.

