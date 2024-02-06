Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Oxford school shooting

Jennifer Crumbley is guilty of involuntary manslaughter, a jury found Tuesday.

The case is the first time in America that prosecutors have sought to hold a parent criminally responsible for a school shooting carried out by their child.

Oakland County prosecutors charged Crumbley and her husband, James, who is scheduled for trial in March, each with four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from their son’s rampage at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Jurors reached their verdict after seven days of testimony and a day and a half of deliberation.

The jury forewoman, a hair stylist, read the guilty verdicts one by one. There was no reaction in the courtroom.

"We know this is one of the hardest things you have ever done," Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews told jurors.

Matthews asked that the audience remain seated until after the verdict was read.

As the verdict was read, Craig Shilling, whose son Justin was killed in the shooting, looked on stoically. Two people touched his back as the verdict was read.

“Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen,” Matthews told the jury.

Jennifer Crumbley is lead from the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Monday Feb. 5, 2024 as she waits for the jury to deliberate on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four students killed by her son, Ethan Crumbley, in a 2021 shooting at Oxford High School. Crumbley was in the courtroom for a jury question.

Jennifer Crumbley showed no emotion as the four guilty verdicts were read. She kept her head down and eyes closed. She had no family support in the courtroom when the verdicts were delivered or during the trial. Her parents were on the witness list for both the prosecution and defense, though they were never called.

She has not spoken to her son or husband since her arrest more than two years ago; a court order prohibits that.

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast shook Craig Shilling’s hand and leaned over the bench for a hug. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also hugged relatives of the victims, including Shilling.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to murdering four classmates and injuring seven other people, and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Those killed were Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. Six other students and a teacher were injured.

A memorial at an entrance to Oxford High School in Michigan on Dec. 7, 2021. Four died and seven were injured.

His father bought him the 9mm handgun used in the massacre on Black Friday 2021 as an early Christmas present. Four days later, the teen used it to open fire at his school. Prosecutors argued that the Crumbleys’ son needed mental health help he didn’t get, and that the parents should have told school administrators he had access to a gun.

The defense argued that Jennifer Crumbley was an attentive parent who could not have foreseen her son’s rampage.

School officials, who summoned the parents for a meeting just hours before the shooting because of a violent drawing, testified that they did not consider the teen a threat to the school. While they had hoped the parents would take him home that day, they did not insist.

The maximum penalty for involuntary manslaughter is 15 years in prison. The Crumbleys have been in jail for more than two years, unable to post $500,000 bond while awaiting trial.

As the courtroom quickly cleared, Crumbley's lawyer, Shannon Smith, sat at the defense table alone, texting while a handful of deputies remained the courtroom.

Due to a gag order that remains in effect, Smith is prohibited from commenting publicly on the case.

Soon after the verdicts were announced, a gun-safety advocacy group hailed the verdict as a step forward in making parents more accountable.

“Today’s verdict underscores the important responsibility of parents and gun owners in preventing children from having unsupervised access to deadly weapons," said Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety. "Plain and simple, the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in 2021 should have — and could have — been prevented had the Crumbleys not acquired a gun for their 15-year-old son. This decision is an important step forward in ensuring accountability and, hopefully, preventing future tragedies."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Oxford case