Jersey Shore school closings, delayed openings, early closings due to NJ storm warning

Due to the predicted flooding and high winds from a storm sweeping through the area, many schools and organizations are closing early on Tuesday.

Here is a running list:

Asbury Park

All afterschool activities, including athletic events, are cancelled.

Barnegat

All afterschool activities are canceled.

Brick

All afterschool activities are canceled.

Central Regional

All Middle School and High School Sports and activities are cancelled. High School sports practices will take place and those student/athletes will be transported home on a late bus at 4 p.m. or may be picked up by parents.

Donovan Catholic

All afterschool activities/meetings are canceled today. This includes practices or games at another location.

Freehold Township School District

All afterschool and evening activities in the Freehold Township School District are cancelled today. YMCA after school care will be available, but will be closing early at 5 p.m.

Freehold Regional High School district

All afterschool activities and RAISE Academy are cancelled. The 8th Grade Orientation at Manalapan High School will be postponed to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Henry Hudson Regional

All afterschool activities are cancelled on Jan. 9.

On Jan. 10, there will be a delayed opening.

Holmdel

All evening school district events have been canceled, and all afterschool activities will conclude no later than 4:30 p.m. The Primetime aftercare programs will remain open until 6 p.m.

Howell

All afterschool activities and outside community events have been canceled. The PAL After Care Programs will continue to operate, however the PAL requests that you make every effort to pick up your child(ren) as early as possible.

Keansburg

All athletic activities are canceled, including practices, and any afterschool clubs or activities, including Champions, will close at 5 p.m.

Keyport

Afterschool activities cancelled.

Lacey Township

All afterschool activities, including all athletic competitions, have been cancelled; Champions Before/After Care staff has requested that parents pick up children by 5 p.m.

MAST at Sandy Hook

MAST will be on a delayed opening Wednesday, Jan. 10. MAST will start at 9 a.m.

Middletown North

All afterschool activities including athletics and building rentals are canceled.

Middletown South

All afterschool activities including athletics and building rentals are canceled.

Neptune Township

All afterschool activities are cancelled today. Champions Aftercare ends at 4:30.

Ocean Township

TOIS, OTES, Wanamassa and Wayside Schools: All school sponsored afterschool activities are canceled. All students should go home on the bus or be picked up at dismissal time. Project Extend is NOT canceled. Students may stay after for Project Extend.

OTHS: Most afterschool activities are canceled and students are encouraged to go home on the bus. Some activities are continuing but will end by 4:15 p.m. All students must leave the building by 4:15 p.m.

Ocean County College

Closing today at 3:30 p.m.

Plumsted

All afterschool events should not go beyond 4:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant

All school activities taking place after 5 p.m. are canceled. Aftercare is not affected and will proceed as scheduled.

Saint Rose High School

All afterschool activities/sports are cancelled.

Toms River Regional

No afterschool activities today or building rentals. Y Kids will remain as scheduled.

Trinity Hall

All afterschool activities are canceled for this afternoon.

